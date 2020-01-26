advertisement

Prepare for a comedy with JJ Pantano this Monday. He’ll be there and probably bring a lot of comedy with him.

In the preview below, you can see JJ bringing some of his comedy styles to the table as he does his best to roast all of the judges – and even host Terry Crews! One of the reasons why the law works is that there is a significant surprise factor here. Nobody really has an idea of ​​what to expect, so that he can surprise everyone in the most spectacular way.

As for the individual jokes, his piece about Heidi Klum is probably the funniest, since it’s almost a roast by his own father, just like it’s a roast by Heidi. (This was also an entertaining way to win them over, since Heidi has a tendency to be fairly tough on comics.) His joke about Terry was great, just as a mockery of his football career – the reason he can laugh about it is because Terry was so successful after the fact.

Even if roast comedy is not for everyone, we are very happy that there is someone like JJ in the world. It is important that people can laugh at themselves, and the whole idea is that when you fry someone, it is because there is a little bit of love buried under them at the same time. We’ll see if JJ goes forward, but we think he has a chance.

