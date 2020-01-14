advertisement

Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions – here’s everything you need to know.

From the full list of candidates and artists to judges and hosts, here is your complete guide to America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions first aired on television in the United States – and on Netflix here in the United Kingdom – in 2019.

The special season included acts from the Got Talent series around the world, competing together to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Now, a second season is underway …

America’s Got Talent: broadcast date and judges of the Champions

America’s Got Talent: The Champions aired on January 6, 2020 and will air weekly on NBC in the United States and Netflix here in the United Kingdom, with episodes generally available on Wednesdays.

There will be a jolt to the judges with England has an incredible talentown Alesha Dixon in place of Mel B.

She will join former judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel with host Terry Crews.

America’s Got Talent: the candidates for the Champions

40 competitors will appear on America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2, competing in a series of heats in order to reach the final.

In each round, ten acts will be performed. Two will be voted in the next round by the vote of the superfan spectator while a third will be chosen by the judges. In addition, each judge can use the golden buzzer once to choose an act to go directly to the final.

Round 1 applicants and results

Angelina Jordan – Singer – GOLDEN BUZZER (HEIDI)

Duo Transcend – Duo Trapeze / Rollers – WON SUPERFAN VOTE

Dania Diaz – Magician – WINNING SUPERFAN VOTE

Hans – Singer / Dancer / Musician – VOTE OF JUDGES WON

ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman – Comedian

ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams – Strongman / Singer

ELIMINATED: Junior Creative Dance – Shadow Dance Group

ELIMINATED: Mike Yung – Singer

ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nicko – salsa dance duo

ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen – Singer

2nd round candidates and results

Boogie Storm – Stormtrooper dance group – GOLDEN BUZZER (SIMON)

Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – WON SUPERFAN VOTE

Marc Spelmann aka X – Magician and Mentalist – WON SUPERFAN VOTE

Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – VOTE OF JUDGES WON

ELIMINATED: Collabro – Musical theater group

ELIMINATED: Ben Blaque – Crossbow performer

ELIMINATED: Puddles Pity Party – Singer

ELIMINATED: Luke Islam – Singer

ELIMINATED: Spencer Horsman – Escape Artist

ELIMINATED: Oz Pearlman – Mentalist

Here’s a full list of acts on America’s Got Talent All Stars in 2020 to play in the heats below …

Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act

Bars and Melody – Singing duo

Ben hart – Magician

Brian King Joseph – Violinist

Christian Stoinev & Percy – Hand Balancer / Dog Act

Connie Talbot – Singer

Duo Destiny – Acrobatic duet hand to hand

Emil Rengle – Dancer

Freckled Sky Projection / Dance group

JJ Pantano – Comedian

Michael Grimm – Singer

Miki Dark – Act of Danger

Moses Concas – Harmonicist

Quick Style – Dance group

Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Acrobats

Strauss’s Serpent – Contortionist

Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group

Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist

Service voice – Voice group

V. unbeatable – Acrobatic dance group

The magician Shin Lim was crowned winner of the first season – who will be champion of champions in 2020?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions will be released on January 6, 2020.

For now, you can watch the first series of the American show on Netflix here in the UK.

