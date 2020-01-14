Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions – here’s everything you need to know.
From the full list of candidates and artists to judges and hosts, here is your complete guide to America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020.
America’s Got Talent: The Champions first aired on television in the United States – and on Netflix here in the United Kingdom – in 2019.
The special season included acts from the Got Talent series around the world, competing together to be crowned the ultimate champion.
Now, a second season is underway …
America’s Got Talent: broadcast date and judges of the Champions
America’s Got Talent: The Champions aired on January 6, 2020 and will air weekly on NBC in the United States and Netflix here in the United Kingdom, with episodes generally available on Wednesdays.
There will be a jolt to the judges with England has an incredible talentown Alesha Dixon in place of Mel B.
She will join former judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel with host Terry Crews.
America’s Got Talent: the candidates for the Champions
40 competitors will appear on America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2, competing in a series of heats in order to reach the final.
In each round, ten acts will be performed. Two will be voted in the next round by the vote of the superfan spectator while a third will be chosen by the judges. In addition, each judge can use the golden buzzer once to choose an act to go directly to the final.
Round 1 applicants and results
Angelina Jordan – Singer – GOLDEN BUZZER (HEIDI)
Duo Transcend – Duo Trapeze / Rollers – WON SUPERFAN VOTE
Dania Diaz – Magician – WINNING SUPERFAN VOTE
Hans – Singer / Dancer / Musician – VOTE OF JUDGES WON
ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman – Comedian
ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams – Strongman / Singer
ELIMINATED: Junior Creative Dance – Shadow Dance Group
ELIMINATED: Mike Yung – Singer
ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nicko – salsa dance duo
ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen – Singer
2nd round candidates and results
Boogie Storm – Stormtrooper dance group – GOLDEN BUZZER (SIMON)
Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – WON SUPERFAN VOTE
Marc Spelmann aka X – Magician and Mentalist – WON SUPERFAN VOTE
Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – VOTE OF JUDGES WON
ELIMINATED: Collabro – Musical theater group
ELIMINATED: Ben Blaque – Crossbow performer
ELIMINATED: Puddles Pity Party – Singer
ELIMINATED: Luke Islam – Singer
ELIMINATED: Spencer Horsman – Escape Artist
ELIMINATED: Oz Pearlman – Mentalist
Here’s a full list of acts on America’s Got Talent All Stars in 2020 to play in the heats below …
Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act
Bars and Melody – Singing duo
Ben hart – Magician
Brian King Joseph – Violinist
Christian Stoinev & Percy – Hand Balancer / Dog Act
Connie Talbot – Singer
Duo Destiny – Acrobatic duet hand to hand
Emil Rengle – Dancer
Freckled Sky Projection / Dance group
JJ Pantano – Comedian
Michael Grimm – Singer
Miki Dark – Act of Danger
Moses Concas – Harmonicist
Quick Style – Dance group
Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Acrobats
Strauss’s Serpent – Contortionist
Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group
Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
Service voice – Voice group
V. unbeatable – Acrobatic dance group
The magician Shin Lim was crowned winner of the first season – who will be champion of champions in 2020?
For now, you can watch the first series of the American show on Netflix here in the UK.
