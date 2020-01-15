advertisement

While it’s often the casting that likes of “ America’s Got Talent ” and shows like that can produce really weird moments for all the wrong reasons, there are some bright spots when there is a real talent on stage.

This is the case of Marcelito Pomoy, who played earlier this week on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”. In the event that the show’s title was not a gift, “ America’s Got Talent: The Champions ” sees the winners of the show’s international iterations appear on the American version. Marcelito Pomoy won the Filipino version of the show in 2011 and auditioned with his performance of “ The Prayer ”, recorded by Céline Dion and Andrea Boccelli in 1998.

The talent, however, came from the fact that Pomoy was able to sing both voices – it’s that of Dion and Boccelli – quite perfectly. It turned out that Pomoy has the ability to sing in both tenor and soprano voices, and was sometimes presented in the Philippines as “ Mars Dual ”. As you would expect, none of the judges for ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ were aware of this and when he started his performance, their reaction said it all.

Looked.

advertisement

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcgvYr2nlrk [/ integrated]

.

advertisement