In 1991, the writer Bret Easton Ellis shocked the literary world with “American Psycho”. The novel told the story of the yuppie madman – Patrick Bateman – who had a bizarre tendency to mutilate his dates. Yes, the plot may read like something from your average horror fiction genre, but Ellis has given his novel more depth – it presents a clever, comically exaggerated satire of 80s materialism and conformity.

When the novel was later made into a film and Christian Bale took the lead (Leonardo DiCaprio was cast in the role first, but left the film to play in The Beach instead), it became a cult classic. Bale’s performance was loved by audiences and critics alike, and set him on the path to pioneering career performances and leading roles.

Now the controversial story is back, only this time in musical form. The production delighted the audience with a performance at the Sydney Hayes Theater in May 2019, and now there is a second performance with a three-week season at the Opera House from June 4 to 21. This is a production you won’t want to miss – it offers entertainment as well as sartorial style lessons.

The plot

Like the novel and film of the same name, AMERICAN PSYCHO – THE MUSICAL tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a handsome and wealthy investment banker who lived in the epicenter of Excess – Manhattan during the Wall Street boom in the late 1980s. While Patrick is endowed with impeccable taste and insatiable desires, his elite group of friends spends their days wearing designer labels and visiting chic restaurants and exclusive clubs. At night, however, Patrick takes part in a darker treat and his glamorous facade of reason begins to slide.

The music production includes music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) as well as classic hits from the 80s by Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order and Huey Lewis and the News. The production is the black comedy with a deeper resonance every centimeter as it provides a comment on what it means to be alive in today’s world.

With its musical numbers and its homage to the high-end fashion of the 80s, this production becomes an audible and visual feast.

The cast and crew

ABCs Outland fans will be happy with the casting as the main role of Patrick Bateman is played by stage and screen star Ben Gerrard. Shannon Dooley joins Gerrard, who will portray his girlfriend on stage, Evelyn Williams. Blake Appelqvsit of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, will play Patrick’s opponent Paul Owen, while Loren Hunter (Evie May, Rent) will play the role of Jean, Patrick’s secretary.

The production also features an impressive Australian creative team, consisting of the 2018 Sydney Theater Award winner for best musical director, Alexander Berlage (Cry Baby), music director Andrew Worboys (Sweet Charity, Assassins) and several Sydney Theater Awards for the The best is set design by Isabel Hudson (Cry Baby), costume designer Mason Browne (Cry Baby) and sound designer Nicholas Walker (Assassins, Blood Brothers).

American Psycho – The Music will be shown at the Sydney Opera House from June 4th to 21st. General admission tickets will be sold on Friday, February 7, at 9 a.m.

