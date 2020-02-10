advertisement

Exclusive: IndieWire has a video message from Cao Dewang that Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar have profiled in their Oscar-winning “American Factory”.

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

Cao Dewang, who is unable to leave China to attend the Oscar awards on Sunday night due to corona virus travel restrictions, congratulates filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won the Oscar for Best Documentary for their Netflix won film. IndieWire has the exclusive video below.

American Factory is certainly not going to be easy for Chairman Cao, a Chinese billionaire who opened a shop in post-industrial Ohio with a new factory in the skeleton of a shuttered General Motors factory. Given that high-tech China faces the working class US, the emergence of an economically weak society’s factory appears to be promising – until the operation is hit by setbacks. Reichert and Bognar, however, were able to win his trust. The documentary was originally commissioned by Chairman Cao, but Reichert and Bognar demanded complete independence if they wanted to make the film. This meant full access to board meetings, the factory itself, and time with its workers and Dewang. This meant that it was no longer a commissioned film, but a critical piece that, as the following message shows, touched the chairman.

connected

connected

“I’m really sorry that for various reasons I can’t go to the Academy Awards with you to applaud you and take part in the excitement of your winnings. Too bad!” He says in the video. “The dedication that I was touched by you as a documentary filmmaker. You overcome every obstacle and worked tirelessly. I was deeply moved by your professionalism and your strong commitment to your work. After the film came out, I looked at it three times very closely Looking at it three times was that you made the film in your own way and don’t shy away from criticizing me, but I still want to thank you. “

Finally, Dewang ended with a message of hope, and this “American factory” made him rethink how he ran his business. “I will take your criticism with an objective stance and believe it will help me better serve our customers and run my factory more American,” he said. “I also found that your film is understood by people of all backgrounds and ages, just as the great classic Chinese novel” Dream of the Red Chamber “was received by its readers.”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement