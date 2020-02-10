advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated the makers of “American Factory” after receiving an Oscar for the documentary of the former president and the first lady’s production company.

American Factory, the first title from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, was recognized as the best documentary on Sunday for a film that tells the story of a Chinese billionaire who runs a glass factory in a former General Motors factory in Dayton, Ohio , opened. and hires both Americans and Chinese to work there.

Barack Obama congratulated directors Reichert and Steven Bognar “for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. Delighted to see two talented and extremely good people receive the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground take home.”

advertisement

Congratulations to Julia and Steven, American Factory’s filmmakers, who have told such a complex and moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. I’m glad to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground. Http://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

Co-director Julia Rechert told USA TODAY on the Oscar red carpet that the Obamas had seen the film a few days before the Sundance Film Festival last year after Higher Ground managers suggested Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis to look at him.

“And so they saw it and immediately said:” Okay, let’s do it, “said Reichert about the Obamas who would produce the documentary.

She also remembered the first and only time the team met the Obamas immediately after Michelle finished her “Becoming” book tour.

“So come into the room and you know how President Obama is doing. He says,” What’s going on ?! “” Reichert remembered. “And he shakes hands with the whole crew and everyone who is there. And we sit down and talk. We really talked about storytelling and why they wanted to start a company in their legacy to tell stories. Because they To feel like.” When you know the history of people, you make a connection. “

The documentary, which received a director’s award at Sundance earlier this year, shows how their cultures overlap (with Chinese workers learning how Americans are high-spirited and praised), how workers are exploited by management (they) are convinced not to join a union to ensure the safety of their jobs) and how automation could take over many of their jobs.

“I hope there are two things in our film: Firstly, workers around the world are definitely put under pressure, but also that we can treat each other fairly and listen to each other,” said Reichert behind the scenes President Obama and Ms. Obama recorded our film at Sundance – their company is called Higher Ground Productions, which is a big name – because they thought this could help people listen to each other and create empathy through these stories, which then builds relationships , That is what we all do. We sit down and tell each other our story. That creates empathy. “

Reichert added that two people who were involved in the film, co-producer Mijie Li and entrepreneur Cao Dewang, who were featured in the documentary, were unable to attend the ceremony due to the Coronavirus travel ban from China. The Trump administration announced last month a temporary suspension of foreign nationals from the United States that pose a risk of coronavirus transmission.

The Obamas launched Higher Ground in spring 2018 in partnership with Netflix and promised a company that will “use the power of storytelling” and “address issues like race and class, democracy and civil rights, and more”.

Michelle Obama agreed with her husband’s testimony and cheered Reichert, Bognar and the entire crew when she won “Best Documentary” for #AmericanFactory, Higher Grounds first release. I am glad that your heart and honesty were recognized – because the best stories are rarely neat or perfect. But there is so often the truth. “

Congratulations to Julia, Steven and the entire crew for winning the best documentary for # AmericanFactory, Higher Grounds first release! I am so glad that your heart and honesty are recognized – because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But here is the truth so often. Http://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f

– Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020

Contributors: Bill Keveney and David Jackson

advertisement