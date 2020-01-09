advertisement

biomass

January 9, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

We have been writing for some time that solar and wind energy are the cheapest options on the market for new power capacity in many, if not most, locations. This is also apparent from the power plants that companies in the United States choose to install. Although natural gas is still seen as cheaper in certain regions, it is pushed out as time goes by and renewable energy costs continue to fall. In the first 10 months of 2019 it had slightly more installed installed capacity than renewable energy sources, but the end of the year is large for renewable energy sources and it is expected that they closed the year with more than 50% new energy capacity (we have the final 2019 numbers in a few months).

At the end of 2018, there were apparently still large parts of the US where natural gas had the lowest long-term costs (LCOE) – if you did not take into account the costs of CO2 or other pollution. Here is a detailed map based on research from the University of Texas Energy Institute (the data was last updated on September 20, 2018):

Here is the card with a price of $ 65 / tCO2 throughout the country:

You can see that with a modest price on CO2, renewable energy sources are cheaper almost everywhere (dominated by solar energy and wind on a utility scale). Even without the price for CO2, renewable energy sources would have become competitive in what appears to be more than half of the country. However, new power plants installed in 2019 did not necessarily start in 2019. It takes a long time (years) to build a fossil power plant. Thus, installations in 2019 were mostly guided by decisions from previous years. Nevertheless, the market was sufficiently inclined to install more renewable energy than fossil energy.

Ken Bossong, executive director of the SUN DAY campaign, recently noted some important highlights for the year after following new data on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) power capacity for the first 10 months of 2019:

48.45% of the new power capacity came from renewable energy

28.55% of the new power capacity came from wind energy

18.59% of the new power capacity came from solar energy

49.67% of the new power capacity came out natural gas

In the interactive chart above, select the drop-down list immediately below the title to change the time frame. If the graph does not work on the device you are using, try a computer that does not fit in your pocket.

In addition to the issue of new power capacity, the SUN DAY campaign looked at data on electricity generation in October. Bossong has obtained a number of figures from electricity generation data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and also recorded the following statistics:

18.18% of electricity production came out renewable energy , an increase of 17.57% in electricity production in October 2018

of electricity production came out , an increase of 17.57% in electricity production in October 2018 8.5% of electricity production came out wind energy, 32.8% higher than in October 2018, when it was 7.72% of electricity production

of electricity production came out 32.8% higher than in October 2018, when it was 7.72% of electricity production 3.37% of electricity production came out solar energy, 21.2% higher than in October 2018, when it was 2.93% of electricity production

of electricity production came out 21.2% higher than in October 2018, when it was 2.93% of electricity production The solar energy has increased 14.59% in January – October 2019 compared to January – October 2018

in January – October 2019 compared to January – October 2018 Wind power increased 9.21% in January – October 2019 compared to January – October 2018

“Small-scale photovoltaic solar energy (for example, solar systems on the roof) only grew with 19.22% YTD. Compared to all other energy sources, solar energy has had the fastest growth so far in 2019. ”Natural gas production grew by 6.71%, nuclear energy by 0.8% and coal-generated electricity decreased by 14.46%.

The end of the year was expected to be large for renewable energy installations, so renewable energy sources are expected to surpass natural gas all year round in terms of new plant capacity. “If I predicted the final figures for the year based on the data and trends so far,” Bossong commented, “I think it is highly likely that renewable energy sources dominated by wind and solar energy will comfortably lead the way for new added capacity in 2019 and then continue to expand their lead in 2020 and beyond. ”

About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









