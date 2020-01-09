advertisement

It turns out that Twitter has a royal obsession. A few minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a plan to step down as high-ranking members of the British royal family, “Harry & Megan” became a hot topic on the social media platform.

The Chicago Tribune won the smartest social media post by tweeting “Northwestern graduates moving closer to home after a stay abroad.”

Northwestern graduate moves closer to home after staying abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ

– Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

Vultures had a similar attitude:

Former suit star returns to North America https://t.co/njTb7tnSl8

– Vulture (@ vulture) January 8, 2020

Several posters can’t wait to see how this will work in the upcoming seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown”. This suggests several that Markle, a former actress, could play herself:

It’s a bold narrative decision to broadcast Season 3 and Season 7 of “The Crown” at the same time. #Netflix #TheCrown https://t.co/lR0gCHXO3W

– Sean P. Means (@SeanPMeans) January 8, 2020

Which season of The Crown this is, count me in. Https://t.co/ZPcwChkgeT

– Kele machine gun (@kelechnekoff) January 8, 2020

Meghan plays Meghan in season 6 of The Crown… ???? https: //t.co/pCNYXvht0Q

– Brooke Martin (@BrookeMartinTV) January 8, 2020

After Buckingham Palace released its own statement and discussions about a transition were “at an early stage”, many believed this to be blind to the bold announcement.

“They were just ghosting. This tea is delicious. Darjeerling, ”tweeted Camilla Blackett.

Oh my god, Harry & Meghan didn’t even get permission, they just ghosted! This tea is delicious. Darjeeling. #megxit pic.twitter.com/5bu38RkRzn

– Camilla Blackett (@camillard), January 8, 2020

The writer Shantira Jackson added: “Markle paid more attention to the” suits “of the United States than the monarchy.”

Meghan Markle paid more attention to the “suits” of the USA than the monarchy. We love to see it.

– Shantira Jackson (@tira_tira_tira) January 8, 2020

“American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0,” Scott Bixby tweeted, referring to Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee for whom King Edward VIII (Queen Elizabeth’s uncle) abdicated.

American divorces: 2

Windsor House: 0

– Scott Bixby (@scottbix), January 8, 2020

Same shit, different century #Megxit pic.twitter.com/iXg2lWnhZS

– Fortuna ???? (@ wooddog28) January 8, 2020

While the Duke and Duchess announced that they would split their time between the UK and North America (Canada), others considered what their “normal” lives would be like:

Meghan and Harry will try and withdraw NYC Rent

– Steadman ™ (@AsteadWesley) January 8, 2020

How long will it take to see Harry and Meghan in the grocery store?

– Joumana Khatib (@joumana_khatib) January 8, 2020

Would be cute if Harry decided to ride an Uber for a few months while getting back on his feet

– Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) January 8, 2020

Prince Harry is leaving the royal family to live in America and I can’t wait to see him in the Throne Depot

– Will Noonan (@willnoonan) January 8, 2020

Not all supported the couple’s decision. Piers Morgan, an outspoken Markle critic, accused her of separating Harry from the royal family.

People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she left her family, father, and most of her old friends, separated Harry from William, and now separated him from the royal family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z

– Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Morgan repeated the polarization of the British media personality and wrote:

I damn warned you.

It is difficult to always be right. #megxit #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/nhONDpeHYH

– Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 8, 2020

