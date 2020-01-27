advertisement

The controversy surrounding “American Dirt” continues.

A planned event in Vroman’s bookstore in Pasadena on January 28th with Jeanine Cummins, the author of “American Dirt”, was canceled by the publisher, according to a press release from the store.

Even if it was still listed on the author’s website on Monday morning, an event in La Jolla near Warwick was also canceled.

“American Dirt”, published by Flatiron Books, was very well received by authors such as Stephen King and Don Winslow as the choice of the Oprahs Book Club and for its support. The novel has come under fire in recent weeks because it shows a mother fleeing Mexico with her child.

“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. (Image courtesy of the publisher)

In particular, a New York Times book review questioned the portrayal of life in Mexico and the quality of writing. Author Myriam Gurba wrote a critical review of the book on the Tropics of Meta website after Gurba said that Ms. Magazine rejected the publication.

The advertising efforts for “American Dirt” have always wavered, for example as photos of a launch party where barbed wire was used as a viral decoration, and which also focused on it, like an author like Cummins who is not Mexican and identified and identified as Latina, received a big surge and surge in publicity, while books by Latinx authors rarely get the same treatment.

Vroman has posted a statement on its website explaining the decision:

“This event was canceled by the publisher. When we booked the event months ago, we thought we were going to book a novel about an important topic of our time and hoped that it would trigger necessary discussions about immigration. The controversy surrounding this book ultimately sparked another important conversation about your own voices, ”the statement said.

It went on like this:

“In the end, the publisher canceled the event, but not before our employees and community began critical discussions about immigration, the terrible atrocities committed by the US government on the US border, freedom of speech, and voices of our own. We are grateful for these discussions and hope that they will continue. “

