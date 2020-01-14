advertisement

PARIS (AP) – Spike Lee will chair the jury for this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and festival organizers hope the provocative American director “will make a difference” when the world’s film elite meet.

Lee said he was “honored to be the first person in the African diaspora” chosen for this prestigious position.

The organizer of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, said that the appointment of the first black president of the Cannes jury was not a political decision, but “a message of universality”. Speaking on RTL radio, Fremaux underlined the diversity of the nationalities of the members of the jury and of the directors whose films are screened in Cannes.

Many of Lee’s films have been screened at Cannes, and his “BlacKkKlansman” won a grand prize at Cannes last year. This year’s festival will run from May 12 to 23, and the rest of the jury will be announced in April.

“When I got the call … I was shocked, happy, surprised and proud at the same time,” said Lee in a letter. He said that Cannes “has changed the trajectory of who I have become in world cinema”.

Without explicitly mentioning Lee’s fight against racism or other political views throughout his career, the festival said in a statement: “Lee’s perspective is more precious than ever. Cannes is a natural homeland and a world sounding board for those who (re) awaken the spirits and question our positions and our fixed ideas. “

Last year’s chairman of the jury was Mexican director Alejandro Iñárritu, and first prize at the festival went to Korean director Bong Joon-ho “Parasite”, nominated this week for Best International Film at the Oscars.

