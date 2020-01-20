advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces new sanctions against Iran at the White House in Washington on January 10, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Monday that an American mission mission worker in Colombia died after a boat accident.

advertisement

“For my entire State Department team, Susan and I are with you in your sorrow,” Pompeo told reporters in Bogota, the country’s capital. “You have my word, the department will do everything in our power to comfort and support those who have suffered from this devastating loss.”

The best US diplomat said the accident happened on Saturday and other American employees were involved. They suffered “modest injuries,” he said, adding that one was sent back to the US for medical care.

The late worker was not identified by Pompeo. He added that his closest relative was notified.

“We appreciate the continued search and rescue efforts by the Colombian government in search of the missing American employee,” the State Department told CNN. “Other government officials, some sent to Colombia and others visiting, were rescued from the capsized boat. Some suffered minor injuries,” said the spokesman. “We thank the private individuals and the Colombian military for rescuing the employees.”

Colombian President Ivan Duque said the navy, coast guard and other agencies were involved in the search.

Pompeo also said he was looking forward to meeting with Venezuelan interim President Guan Guaido and repeated his request for the removal of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“The world must continue to support the Venezuelan people’s efforts to restore their democracy and end the tyranny of Maduro, which is harming millions of Venezuelans and affecting Colombia and the entire region,” said Pompeo in Bogota.

Guaido wrote on social media that he had traveled to Colombia and met with President Duque.

advertisement