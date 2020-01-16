advertisement

America ranks worse than Britain in a list of the “Best Countries for Child Education” for 2020.

The list was compiled from a global perception-based survey based on different attributes in a number of countries.

The attributes examined were: caring for human rights, being viewed as family-friendly, the environment for gender equality, being considered happy, having equal income, being safe, and having a well-developed public education and health system.

US News and World Report (who made the list) took Denmark first, followed by Sweden, Norway, Canada and the Netherlands.

The UK ranked a respectable eleventh among the 73 countries – one place higher than last year – and America ranked 18th.

The survey described the UK as:

The United Kingdom is a highly developed nation that has significant international economic, political, scientific and cultural influence. The country is located on the northwestern corner of Europe and includes the island of Great Britain, which consists of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as the northern part of the island of Ireland.

The year 2017 raised concerns about the country’s role on the global stage as the public voted in the summer of 2016 on leaving the European Union. The vote raises questions about the European Union and policies to support the euro area.

The United States News and World Reports also examine countries’ quality of life, where countries are judged on whether they are family-friendly. For this rating, Denmark received 8.6 / 10, while the United Kingdom received 7.1.

Great Britain took 12th place in the “Quality of Life” ranking. In the breakdown, the UK received 9.6 / 10 for its “well-developed public education system”, 9.4 / 10 for its “well-developed public health system” and 7.6 for its economic stability.

The US ranked 15th in the quality of life list and scored 10/10 for its labor market, but a troubling 1.5 / 10 for security, while the UK received 6.6 / 10.

Denmark consistently did very well in terms of “quality of life”, which makes it understandable why they were number one in raising children.

The only thing that Denmark badly rated was affordability. So the best way to save is to move there.

While Britain is not the number one child-rearing organization, it ranks sixth overall in the Best Countries category, meaning that not all hopes are lost.

Our cousins ​​on the other side of the pond ranked behind us as the seventh best country overall and were chosen with Russia as the second strongest country.

