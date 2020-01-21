advertisement

DAVOS, Switzerland – President Donald Trump welcomed his economic and trade records in his opening speeches on the first day of the Davos economic summit on Tuesday, saying that America “is winning again like never before”.

“Today I am proud to say that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the world has never seen before,” he said.

Trump delivered his speech a few hours before his impeachment process due to start in the Senate on January 21.

In a campaign style speech, Trump said: “America is flourishing. America is blooming and yes, America is winning again like never before. “

The economic summit in the Swiss Alpine town lasts until January 24th. The top-class forum brings together leading personalities, business elites, economists and celebrities from all over the world.

In his opening speech, Trump spent most of his time listing his accomplishments, including tax reform, regulatory withdrawal, trade deals, and record unemployment.

“This is a blue collar boom,” he said, adding that factories and businesses flocked back to the country.

‘We love each other’

At this year’s event, Trump took a gentler tone on trade and protectionism compared to his 2018 speech in Davos.

He mentioned the signing of a first trade agreement with China and the passing of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement by the Senate last week, calling them “21st Century Agreements That Are Fair and Mutual.”

“Our current relationship with China has probably never been better. We went through a very difficult phase, ”he said, describing his relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as“ exceptional ”.

“It is for China. I am for the United States. But otherwise we love each other, ”he said.

Trump also defended his trade policy, noting that his trade success would not be possible without tariffs.

This is Trump’s second visit to the annual gathering. He attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2018, but had to cancel his trip last year due to a U.S. government shutdown due to disagreements over funding the border walls.

Trump will be in Davos from January 21-22 and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and President of the Kurdish regional government, Nechirvan Barzani.

Trump will also hold bilateral meetings with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and WEF founder and CEO Klaus Schwab.

The WEF, founded in 1971 by the German engineer and economist Schwab, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. As in previous years, the WEF is expected to focus on current economic and social issues to help shape global, regional and industrial agendas.

Focus: climate change

The theme of this year’s summit is “Actors for a Sustainable and Coherent World”. Global elites will tackle climate and environmental threats during the summit. Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist, is increasing pressure on companies and governments as in 2019.

During his speech, Trump said the United States would join the Economic Forum initiative to plant a trillion trees around the world.

However, he criticized climate pessimism and reported global warming.

“This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time of optimism. Fear and doubt are not a good thinking process. Because this is a time for enormous hope, joy, optimism and action. But to take advantage of tomorrow’s opportunities, we have to reject the constant prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse, ”he said.

“These alarmists always ask the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never allow radical socialists to destroy our economy, ruin our country, or exterminate our freedom, ”he added.

Other pressing issues discussed in Davos this year include global growth, income inequality, long-term debt, technology war, increasing geopolitical conflicts and the development of the workforce.

Before going to Davos, Trump wrote on Twitter on January 20: “On the way to Davos in Switzerland to meet with world and business leaders and bring good policies and hundreds of billions of dollars back to the United States! We are now by far the NUMBER ONE in the universe !! “

