“Breaking Bad” fans who don’t have a Netflix subscription can finally see Vince Gilligan’s follow-up film “El Camino”. AMC stopped the linear TV premiere for the film on February 16.

The film, which premiered on October 11th on Netflix and in the cinemas, will air as part of a “Breaking Bad” marathon that begins on January 19. The marathon leads to the premiere of the fifth season of “Better Call Saul”. The “Breaking Bad” prequel will premiere this evening at 10pm in a new episode of “The Walking Dead”. The series will then air another new episode on February 24th at 9:00 p.m.

“The world of Breaking Bad is still iconic, and AMC is the destination of all of its brilliant stories – from where it all started, Breaking Bad, to the gripping story of Jesse Pinkman’s subsequent journey in the feature film El Camino and the next Chapter of Jimmy McGill’s transformation in the upcoming fifth season of Better Call Saul, ”said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are extremely proud to be home to Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s incredible vision and are amazed at the insanely talented actors who bring the vision to life.”

Also read: “El Camino”: Aaron Paul talks about Jesse Pinkman’s fate and how they made the film’s “most secret scene”

“El Camino” brought Aaron Paul back as Jesse Pinkman and took place immediately after the “Breaking Bad” series finale. It was seen by more than 25 million households in the first week of its launch on October 11th. On the first day the film was released, “El Camino” had an average audience of 2.6 million viewers per minute, according to Nielsen.

Here is AMC’s schedule:

Sunday January 19th

Breaking Bad Season 1 starts at 4:00 p.m. ET / 3c

Sunday January 26th

Breaking Bad season two begins at 8:00 AM ET / 7c

Sunday February 2nd

Breaking bad season three starts at 8:00 a.m. and / 7c

Sunday February 9th

Breaking Bad Season 4 starts at 8:00 AM ET / 7c

Sunday February 16

Breaking Bad season five begins at 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad The film will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7c

Sunday February 23rd

Better call Saul’s fifth season premiere at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9c

Monday February 24th

Encore presentation of season five premiere of Better Call Saul at 7:45 p.m. ET / 6: 45c

Better Call Saul Season 5 continues in its regular season, with the second episode at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8c

“El Camino”: All “Breaking Bad” Whims That Appear in Vince Gilligan’s Follow-Up Film (Photos)

We know that Jesse Pinkman (along with some of his junkie friends) is back in El Camino, the follow-up to Breaking Bad that debuted on Netflix on Friday. But as you read this, you know that many more “Breaking Bad” animals have returned, including many that have not made it out of the AMC series alive. Here is every “Breaking Bad” aluminum that appears in “El Camino” (listed in order of occurrence).



Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks): The flashbacks begin immediately when “El Camino” begins with a calm scene of Pinkman and Ehrmantraut giving him the idea of ​​going to Alaska to start over. This seems to have happened in the same place (or at least the same place) where Ehrmantraut was killed by Walt in one of the most brutal acts in the Cranston series.



Skinny Pete (Charles Baker): Honestly, it was just nice to see that some things have not changed, like Skinny Pete and Badger, who smash each other’s heads for video games.

Old Joe (Larry Hankin): Old Joe is still impressed with Jesse’s great plan, first helping Pinkman get rid of Todd’s El Camino before realizing he has a low jack.



Adam and Mrs. Pinkman (Michael Bofshever & Tess Harper): Jesse’s parents have not been seen since Breaking Bad season 3, but appear first on a television news program and then again when Jesse calls to lure her out of her house.

Ed (Robert Forester): Every favorite vacuum shop owner helps smuggle Jesse to Alaska, an offer Jesse should have accepted for the first time.

Walter White (Bryan Cranston): There was no way to do a “breaking bad” follow-up without returning Jesse’s deceased partner in any way. This comes in a flashback that takes place in season 2, a reminder that Jesse and Walt weren’t always at odds.

Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter): “El Camino” ends exactly as it begins: with a look back. This film, in which Jesse and Jane drive through the New Mexico desert, reflects Jesse’s end in the film as he sets off on his new life in Alaska.

“Man Mountain” (David Mattey): So this is a pretty deep cut (and technically a scam since it appears in “Better Call Saul” and not “Breaking Bad”, but it’s the same world). But “Man Mountain” (or “Clarence”, as he is called in “El Camino”) briefly wrestled with Mike in the first season of “Better Call Saul”. He has a little scene in “El Camino” as the guy who breaks off The Girls for the Kandy Welding Boys.

