AMC announced a number of potential series on Thursday, including new projects by Katie Couric, Stephen King and Ilana Glazer.

Couric, together with his colleague and girlfriend Wendy Walker, will produce the series “More as This Story Developed”, which deals with two young women who started their careers in radio news in the 1980s. King will produce “Sleeping Beauties”, an adaptation of the novel he wrote with his son Owen King. Glazer also works with a family member – her brother Eliot Glazer – on the comedy “I Run Hot”.

Other projects in progress at AMC Networks and at AMC Studios include a musical drama by T Bone Burnett, the futuristic cop drama “Nigeria 2099” and an adaptation of Lauren Groff’s acclaimed novel “Fates and Furies” by Zack Whedon and Eliza Clark.

“We are looking for very original visions and voices when we think about the development of AMC Networks. The projects being developed both on the Entertainment Group side and at AMC Studios involve people with unique and surprising points of view, ”said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

“We will give priority to creative risk taking that is not based on the shock and awe of size, but the surprise and joy of brilliant storytelling in our effort to differentiate people with brands in this dynamic and changing content environment. There is so much phenomenal talent to discover and so many new, different, electrical stories to tell. “

See the full table below.

AMC Networks Entertainment Group development

MORE THAN THIS STORY DEVELOPED – Producers Katie Couric and Wendy Walker.

Inspired by the friendship between Katie Couric and Wendy Walker, two young women began their careers on the 1980s news shows and recorded the incredible moments in history they could take part in.

NATIONAL ANTHEM – The author Scott Z. Burns (The Report, Contagion), the executive producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, better Saul, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire), music and lyrics by Craig Finn (The Hold Steady). Music produced by T Bone Burnett.

A musical drama that follows the Nordstrom family, who after the fall of the head of American life has to find out what makes life really worth living.

SLEEPING BEAUTIES – by Owen King, based on the novel by Owen and Stephen King. Executive producers Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23, Owen King and Stephen King.

There is a strange mystical event in a small Appalachian town where all women fall asleep and the men try to save them. But do women want to be saved?

RABBIT – by Megan Mostyn Brown (NOS4A2, Gotham) based on the novel by Mona Awad.

A lone student is drawn into a mysterious clique of girls called The Bunnies and begins to participate in their strange off-campus ritual – conjuring up boys of rabbits, with the good guys remaining as romantic partners and the bad guys being mercilessly eliminated.

PANTHEON – An hour-long cartoon series by Craig Silverstein (Turn, Bones) based on short stories by Ken Liu, award-winning science fiction writer. Silverstein is an executive producer. Titmouse will act as an animation production company and will also produce a 10-minute animated short film.

In this animated drama set in a world where uploaded consciousness is not just science fiction, a young woman receives messages from an unknown number claiming to be her late father. In trying to uncover the truth, she encounters a larger conspiracy that involves the singularity.

NIGERIA 2099 – Ahmadu Garba (The Sinner, Happy!) Will serve as a writer. Mo Abudu and Heidi Uys from EbonyLife TV in Nigeria produce as executive producers.

NIGERIA 2099 takes place in a futuristic world and tells the story of Sgt.Charles Opkara, a local police officer in a poor area of ​​Lagos. Commissioned to protect a visiting American businessman who is staking his district, Sgt. Charles is beginning to uncover a global conspiracy about resource depletion.

SILVER BIRD – Award-winning journalist and screenwriter Scott Gold (Shooter, Under the Dome) will act as the author and executive producer. Harriet Gavshon and Tim Greene of Quizzical Pictures from South Africa will be executive producers.

An army veteran who has to leave in a hurry encounters a dangerous and unusual mission on his way to Africa: to protect the world’s most iconic animals through an armed conflict with poachers. This provocative, fast-paced, one-hour drama follows the superhighways of illegal species trade, a global corporation of kingpins, corrupt governments, and criminal syndicates with annual sales of $ 10 billion that are determined to hold onto power and money at all costs ,

AMC Studios Development for potential sale to content companies

THE SPARROW – Based on the science fiction novel by Mary Doria Russell, Executive Producer by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, better Saul, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire). Johan Renck as director and executive producer (Chernobyl, Breaking Bad, Bloodline and The Last Panthers).

In the near future, people on Earth will get their first evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life when a radio telescope picks up a strange signal from a distant planet known as the Rakhat that sounds like exquisite music. While the diplomats of the United Nations are endlessly debating a possible expedition, the Jesuit leadership quietly organizes its own scientific mission with eight people, which is made up of different disciplines and backgrounds. What they find is a world that is so far from understanding that it causes them to question the concepts of humanity and belief themselves.

Destinies and Furies – Based on the novel by Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies is written and produced by Eliza Clark (Y The Last Man, Tierreich, The Killing, Rubicon) and Zack Whedon (Come and find me, Halt and Catch Fire, The Red Road) )

Fates and Furies examines marriage and a creative partnership, and examines two perspectives of marriage: husband and wife, and the truths and secrets that have developed over the past 24 years.

I’m running hot – executive producer / screenwriter / star-linked – Eliot Glazer (Broad City), director / executive producer – Ilana Glazer (Broad City)

I Run Hot follows the unlikely friendship between Eliot, a gay Curmudgeon who never fully fits in with the community, and Colton, a famous #instagay who can’t help but demonstrate.

WORK OUT – Executive producer / writer – Becca Gleason (summer ’03), executive producer / star – Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, True Blood), executive producer / director – Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) from Semi-Formal Productions , Executive producer – Jordana Mollick (The Good Time Girls) for semi-formal productions

It’s 1994 in Myrtle Beach, and Kayla Tate – a longtime Jane Fonda fanatic and aspiring aerobics superstar – will do everything possible to build up her training empire in this dark, weird half-hour.

