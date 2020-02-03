advertisement

A passenger in a private ambulance is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a truck on the M1 in Leicestershire.

The collision occurred near Lutterworth on Tuesday 28 January, but the details were only released today by Leicestershire police after a request for publicity from investigators.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident, which involved a private transport ambulance and a truck, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 20, around 11:40 a.m.

A passenger in the private transport ambulance – a man in his forties – was taken to Coventry University Hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

He remains in hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

A man and two women, who were also in the vehicle, were slightly injured.

They went to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation continues into the incident.

Police officer Andy Richardson said, “The incident occurred at a busy time on the highway, so there would have been a number of people in the area at the time.

“We are carrying out investigations to establish all the circumstances of the collision and to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Were you in the collision area at the time? Did you witness the incident or have you seen either vehicle driving ahead? Do you have dashcam images of the area at the time?

“If you have any information and you haven’t spoken to us yet, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

