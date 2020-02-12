advertisement

Vixen Amber rose added major ink to the top of the head. The hip-hop model went online this week to share looks on herself putting ink on her forehead.

Key facts: Muva Rose went to Instagram Wednesday to deliver an epic head ink slideshow.

See this post on Instagram

When your mom lets you tap into your Barbie #Bash #Slash @el_jacob_ramirez

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on February 11, 2020 at 10:04 p.m. PST

Key details: Recently a photo of Amber’s boyfriend emerged Alexander “AE” Edwards don a head tattoo showing their son cut‘the birthday of.

See this post on Instagram

Wednesday and Thursday at # bodyelectrictattoo # eljacobramirez # walkinswelcome # tattoos # melroseavenue # hollywood # scriptattoo # losangeles # tattoo # la # ca # ink # thanks @ ae4president

A post shared by Jacob Ramirez (@el_jacob_ramirez) January 7, 2020 at 5:01 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Images have also recently surfaced showing the couple’s head tattoos.

Before you leave: According to reports, Rose’s new ink is dedicated to her two sons.

The 36-year-old model made her debut with a huge tattoo on her forehead with “Bash” and “Slash”, the names of her two children, written in cursive. Rose shares her 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz – whose name is Bash – with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa; she just welcomed her new baby, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards in October. (Page six)

