Vixen Amber rose added major ink to the top of the head. The hip-hop model went online this week to share looks on herself putting ink on her forehead.
Key facts: Muva Rose went to Instagram Wednesday to deliver an epic head ink slideshow.
Key details: Recently a photo of Amber’s boyfriend emerged Alexander “AE” Edwards don a head tattoo showing their son cut‘the birthday of.
Wait, there is more: Images have also recently surfaced showing the couple’s head tattoos.
Before you leave: According to reports, Rose’s new ink is dedicated to her two sons.
The 36-year-old model made her debut with a huge tattoo on her forehead with “Bash” and “Slash”, the names of her two children, written in cursive. Rose shares her 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz – whose name is Bash – with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa; she just welcomed her new baby, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards in October. (Page six)
