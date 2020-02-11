advertisement

Days after Presley Gerber’s face tattoo shocked the fans, Amber Rose got a permanent tribute to her children – on her face.

The 36-year-old model made her debut with “Bash” and “Slash” on a huge forehead tattoo. The names of their two children are in italics and report from the New York Post.

Rose shares seven-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz – who goes with Bash – with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa; She just welcomed her new baby, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards in October.

media_cameraAmber Rose presents a new facial tattoo for her two sons. Image: YouTube

Rose showed the new ink while shopping for sneakers with CoolKicks, a shoe store in LA, for a YouTube video. She has not yet posted the tattoo on her Instagram or has otherwise dealt with raising her eyebrows.

A tattoo isn’t the only change Rose made to her body after she was born. She also had liposuction just six weeks after birth.

Rose’s facial ink comes days after Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, debuted a “misunderstood” facial tattoo.

“It’s said to be misunderstood because that’s how I’ve felt my whole life,” he said.

Gerber – who also offers neck tatts – went live on Instagram to address the haters of his ink directly. “If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn’t want to, I wouldn’t have done it. I think it’s pretty obvious,” he said.

He also offered his home address so people could come and say negative things “to my face”.

Gerber became increasingly annoyed with the negative comments and questions as they came in. “Look at those damn haters out here,” he said. “Fuck you if you don’t like it.”

He also defended himself against those who believed that he had ruined his parents’ exemplary looks.

media_cameraAaron Carter’s face tattoo is not subtle. Image: delivery

“If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn’t want to, I wouldn’t have done it. I think it’s a pretty obvious thing.”

In the meantime, the face tattoo king, Post Malone, expanded his collection.

The singer showed a new face in a series of Instagram posts shared by the tattoo artist @rubentatttooartist – this time with a circular saw design with bright red drops of blood on his left cheek.

The disturbed singer Aaron Carter also made his debut last October with a massive face tattoo with Medusa motifs.

“Medusa is my protector. If you want to approach me with some negativity, my medusa will stare into your eyes and turn you into stone, ”he told Entertainment Tonight.

He also cited his mother Jane as an inspiration for the tattoo.

“This is the love of my life here,” he said of the artwork on his face.

media_cameraHalsey shows her Queen of Diamonds face tattoo. Image: Instagram

Justin Bieber also has a few small facial tattoos – a tiny cross next to his left eye and the word “grace” over his right eyebrow.

Singer Halsey had the queen of diamond playing card symbols tattooed on her face right next to her ear in June 2018. The singer announced that the new ink was her first and “hopefully the only” facial tattoo.

