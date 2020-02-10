advertisement

You may love your children more than life itself, but would you ever go so far as to have their names written on your forehead?

Many mothers have a little note of their child’s name on their wrists or arms, but the always pronounced Amber Rose has gone one step further. with the names of their cracks on their foreheads.

Amber started her career as a model and music video artist, including appearing on Kanye West’s Put On-Video 2008, and has since become a well-known women’s rights activist. Amber Rose SlutWalk Festival launched in 2015.

The names of Bernstein’s two young sons – Bash and Slash – appear to be written in italics on her forehead, Bash on her right side and Slash on the left.

It has not yet been officially confirmed to be a full-fledged, permanent tattoo – you can get some very convincing temporary ink these days – but it’s definitely a striking look.

This new body art was captured by Instagram user @notyourkittycosplay, who had a heartwarming encounter with the oversized model and SlutWalk activist.

The happy fan took a photo of herself posing with Amber:

I was shopping at @dollskill and my card was declined because I forgot to tell my bank that I wanted to leave the state. I went to call her and the cashier came up to me with my bag and said, “This is Amber Rose for you.” LA is WILD y’all.

This skin art was also featured in a sneaker shopping video uploaded to YouTube from COOLkicks LA, which you can check out for yourself below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmprXDrAdN0 [/ embed]

Bernstein’s eldest child, Sebastian Bash Taylor, turned seven this month, while her younger son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards is only three months old.

After the birth of Slash in October 2019, Amber’s partner, record label manager Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards, wrote the following touching post on Instagram:

Slash Electric Alexander Edwards .. the world is ours now. thank you @amberrose for loving me so much that you put your body through it. 2 Bring my sun into the world. I could never be as strong as you. Smash a rock star

36-year-old Amber previously spoke to people about her love for her children:

I literally shed a tear every time he [Bash] hugged me tightly and said, “Oh mom, I love you so much.

I want him to do everything that makes him smile and happy forever.

Amber has not yet posted a picture or video of the tattoo and has subsequently confirmed whether it is real ink or not. To be honest, I kind of like it, but – if it’s actually a real tattoo – she’ll be out of place pretty quickly if she decides to have more kids in the future …

