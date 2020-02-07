advertisement

Spirits generally fall into several well-defined categories – whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, brandy, tequila and others, as well as countless liqueurs flavored with fruit, herbs or spices. However, from time to time a spirit arises that has “one foot in two camps”, says Brian Townsend.

Such an example comes my way. It’s called Fifty / 50 / Gin – an intriguing hybrid between gin and whiskey.

It is a half-mixture of gin matured for 20 years in virgin oak and ex-bourbon barrels, and newly distilled gin. It is presented in a barrel-shaped bottle containing 50 centilitres and it is composed of 50% alcohol by volume. Its price is just over £ 50.

It is an original idea of ​​an independent and family-owned blending and bottling business, based in Renfrew, Cumbrae Supply Co Ltd, led by Jane Macduff and her son Ian.

So how did Fifty / 50 come about? Well, 20 years ago, they decided to ripen a batch of newly distilled gin in whiskey barrels to see what would be the result. Back then, of course, the current eruption of new gin labels was just a point on the horizon.

The barrel gin has slept in their warehouse for two decades, perhaps while the family wondered what to do with it. Finally, after 20 years, they adopted the idea of ​​mixing it 50-50 with new gin and bottling it at 50% by volume in specially designed half-liter bottles.

So what does it look like? Drinking pure, it strikes more like a whiskey, but with fascinating fruity-spicy nuances that persist in the mouth and offer a long finish.

It is strong (its alcoholic strength of 25% compared to standard whiskeys) and struck me almost like a refined but unsweetened whiskey liqueur.

I then sampled it with four different mixers (tonic, lemonade, ginger ale and apple juice).

All four were nice, but I thought it certainly mixed better with apple juice.

However, I found Fifty / 50 to be at its best with ice. It is subtle and mellow and can be enjoyed as an aperitif or after dinner.

I see that other gin distillers, like Pickering, also make gins in whiskey barrels, although they are more quickly matured and bottled at 37.5% or 40%.

Want to try it? Fifty / 50 can be ordered from Cumbrae Supply / House of Macduff on the Internet or are available at select points of sale.

