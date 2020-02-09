advertisement

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards brought a number of famous faces to Santa Monica, California on Saturday, including Amber Heard, Aubrey Plaza and Elisabeth Moss, all of whom favored statement suits.

Heard turned heads in a striking graphic print puff-sleeved suit from Fendi’s Couture Fall 19 collection. The 33-year-old actress wore black pumps and numerous draped necklaces, a shimmering gold choker, hoops, several bracelets and rings.

Amber Heard is wearing a patterned blazer and pants from Fendi’s Fall 19 Couture collection.

Meanwhile, Moss was wearing a boxy black pinstripe suit, a white theory blouse, and pointed red Jimmy Choo velvet heels.

Elisabeth Moss wears a black pinstripe suit with a white theory blouse and red velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.

Plaza, who hosted the show for the second year in a row, made a statement in a deep black, red and black colorblock suit by Alexander McQueen.

Aubrey Plaza wears a deep black, black and white color block suit by Alexander McQueen.

Marisa Tomei was also good for the evening, wearing a white Petar Petrov Spring’20 blazer and shorts with a pale yellow blouse. For shoes, the 55-year-old actress showed a pair of shiny white patent ankle boots with a pointed toe and a chunky architectural heel with stud details.

Marisa Tomei wears a white Petar Petrov suit with a light yellow blouse and white boots.

Carrie Brownstein

Carrie Brownstein wore a dark pinstripe suit with an oversized double-breasted blazer and a black bralette with pointed pumps. A red clutch added a touch of color to the outfit.

