Amber Gill continues her love life.

Amber won the last season of “Love Island” alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea. The two separated soon after the series ended.

Geordie’s daughter is now associated with another sportsman.

According to The Sun, she and professional footballer Fikayo Tomori had several dates together.

Gill has already left a suggestive comment on one of Tomori’s Instagram posts. Fikayo also liked one of her Instagram bikini photos.

Fikayo plays as a defender for Premier League club Chelsea and the English national team.

A source close to Amber said: “They had two meetings in as many weeks in London.

“He even met his very good friends, which tells you how seriously he takes him. They’ve been chatting for a while now, but haven’t met properly until recently.

“They are both very busy and she does not make a lot of appointments, so that is a really good sign.

The source added: “The fact that she posted a public display of affection, while flirting on Instagram, is also a good sign.

“She’s usually not one to show her feelings so quickly.”

Amber was previously linked to fellow islander Ovie Soko. They insisted that they are only good friends.

She has been single since she dated Greg, who texted her about five months ago.

