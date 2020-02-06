advertisement

Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was released this Thursday for pardoning the Chinese communist regime, according to the Blacklock Reporter.

Before being appointed to a diplomatic post, Barton advised numerous Communist Party officials and even welcomed Chinese authorities for a corporate withdrawal taking place near an internment camp.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that he thought Barton was “I still think you’re a totally inappropriate choice as ambassador … I look at the dirty record with McKinsey and some of the things in it which McKinsey was involved with, and they raise big red flags with me. “

advertisement

Barton worked for the financial cheer McKinsey & Company who invited big Communist shots for a banquet in Xinjiang. These corporate banquets were held just four miles away from a detention camp holding thousands of Uyghur Muslim prisoners.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “I have tremendous confidence in Mr Barton. He is a great public servant, an excellent ambassador.”

The post Trudeau-appointed ambassador begins to support the Chinese regime appeared first on the Post Millennial.

advertisement