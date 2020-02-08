advertisement

What this military assistance is trying to do or is helping them to do is to deter further attacks. We do not think that the Ukrainians will militarily repel the Russians. The concern is to prevent the Russians from taking more, from invading more. It is this military aid that helps them to deter the Russians, but also helps them to negotiate a way to get the Russians out of Donbas.

In your testimony, behind closed doors, you described the existential challenges in Ukraine, for this country as well as for Europe and the United States. You said: “If Ukraine succeeds in freeing itself from Russian influence, it is possible that Europe will be whole, free, democratic and at peace. On the other hand, if Russia dominates Ukraine, Russia will again become an empire oppressing its people and threatening its neighbors and the rest of the world. “

If Russia controls Ukraine – if Ukraine is reabsorbed – Russia will become an empire. And that would prevent it from evolving in a democracy. Likewise, if Ukraine becomes independent, joins Europe, Europe is stronger. And it is a demonstration that countries can be democratic and can be free from the domination of larger powers alongside which they live and that they can be part of an economic and security community that they choose. This is what is still at stake for Ukraine.

Ukraine is almost the size of Texas. It shares borders with seven countries, including a twelve hundred mile border with Russia. But Kiev is almost five thousand miles from Washington. Why should the average American care about Ukraine?

The average American should care about Ukraine because the Russians are attacking us. Ukraine is on the front line. If Ukraine had been able to defend itself – with our help or other help – against the attacks of Russia in their 2014 elections, this would have been the first battle. The Russians then attacked militarily, using cyber weapons, energy weapons, information warfare. The Russians attacked first in Ukraine, then they attacked in Europe, then they attacked us, in 2016. So I firmly believe that we have to worry about Ukraine’s success in order to stop the Russian attacks.

Russia intervened in the 2016 US elections, the 2014 Ukrainian elections and the 2016 Brexit referendum in the UK. What are your fears about Russian intervention in this year’s elections?

My fears are the same as those of the United States government. The United States government is concerned about any interference. But Russia in particular, because it has demonstrated that it can and is willing to do it and that it has done it. Now it is also true that we can go backwards. Ukrainians have learned to grow back. In 2014, the Russians managed to get into the Central Election Commission and almost managed to change the result. I was there. The Ukrainians, at the last minute, within an hour, were able to adjust, correct, reject the Russian attempt to interfere, to change these results. We now have a way to repel electoral interference, piracy, cyber attacks. And that’s what we do.

When you say “push back”, what does it mean? And are we doing enough?

We can identify the bad actors in Russia, and we have ways to let them know that we know who they are and if they persist, it will be bad for them. It is possible to build defenses against this type of interference. We have come a long way since 2014, 2016. Of course, we have to do more.

So what do you think Vladimir Putin thought was the drama of impeachment and the Ukrainian crisis in the United States?

Mr. Putin and his security services are capable of exacerbating, taking advantage of cleavages in the United States, Ukraine and Europe. He is perfecting this skill in Ukraine. There are many divides in Ukraine – east, west, Russian, Ukrainian. These divisions were considerably reduced by his invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is now much more unified. But it does the same in Europe. We have seen the divisions between Hungary and the rest of Europe, Hungary and the rest of NATO. And it has exacerbated the cracks, the divisions, the cleavages in our society. We saw the interference in the 2016 election. It can exacerbate racial fears, regional fears, social media fears. That’s what he does.

Ukraine seems to be a microcosm of the challenges the West faces from Russia under Vladimir Putin. To what extent is modern Western experience – the democracies built, often at great cost in human life, over the past three centuries – threatened by Russia today? In what way?

Ukraine is at the forefront of how we govern ourselves. Ukraine has demonstrated its attachment to democracy. They’ve had six presidents just since 1992. Last year the current president, President Petro Poroshenko, ran against this political neophyte, Volodymyr Zelensky, who only announced that he was a politician for four months before the elections. He organized a party. He tried to gain support the old fashioned way. Ukrainians knew him, but as an actor with a very successful entertainment business. He used democratic processes to be elected. President Putin was not elected and remains in power. Ukraine is on the dividing line between democracies in Europe and the Russians.

In your Times Op-Ed, you mentioned the dangers of a “return to the jungle” if Russia prevailed. What does it mean?

We have benefited – the United States and the West more broadly – from rules that govern, guide, or even impose, relations between nations. These rules are legion. These are alliances. They are organizations. They also have principles of behavior, and one in particular: that nations are sovereign. Nations, whatever their size, should be able to govern themselves. We also believe that borders are inviolable, that you cannot change by force.

There is another principle of peaceful dispute resolution. This ordinance assured that these disputes, in Europe in particular or between the great powers, did not have recourse to the war for seventy years, since the end of the Second world war – until 2014. In 2014, the Russians violated it all. The Russians have invaded their neighbor. They annexed part of Ukraine, the Crimea. They violated the sovereignty of Ukraine. They violated the borders of Ukraine. And they did not resolve the disputes peacefully. It is a way back to the jungle. The rules of the jungle are that the strong dominate the weak, so the big countries dominate the small countries. And it was like that, for centuries, before 1945.

The front line – or so-called “contact line” – between the Russian-led militias and the rest of Ukraine is two hundred and eighty miles long. 14,000 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have died since 2014. What the front line looks like?

The front line resembles World War I trenches. I was at one of these points where the two sides are trying to back off. Zelensky took certain risks to withdraw in order to facilitate peace. Both parties generally agree that they must withdraw, but neither party wanted to go first because they feared the other party would take advantage and regain territory, which had happened earlier.

The line is now composed of waist trenches. The trenches lead to the bunkers, where the soldiers eat, and to other bunkers, where the soldiers sleep. They are now building new trenches a kilometer back because they are trying to withdraw from this line. It sounds like the First World War.

