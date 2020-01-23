advertisement

If you played with the idea of ​​buying a new Apple laptop, you are probably willing to pay quite a bit. What you may not realize is that you can often find some surprisingly good deals that completely eliminate the Apple tax. Go to Amazon right now and you’ll find the $ 1,100 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage) available for just $ 899.99 after a price reduction and an additional discount that was canceled at checkout. . Or if you need more storage, you can also save $ 200 on the 256 GB model!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with real tone

Tap ID

Dual-core 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8 GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C)

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: mama_mia / Shutterstock

.

advertisement