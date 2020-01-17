advertisement

Apple’s popular AirPods and iPads are now for sale at Amazon and have received much attention. But there are other deals that Apple fans should also look at, not least the large Amazon sales on Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 now costs $ 199 and the 42 mm model is $ 219 cheaper than anywhere else. However, if you prefer the latest and greatest models, you can also buy a 44 mm Apple Watch Series 5 from $ 399!

Apple Watch Series 3

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimming resistant

Watchos 5

Aluminum housing

Apple Watch series 5

GPS

Always-On Retina view

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electric and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

SOS for emergencies

Fall detection

