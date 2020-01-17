Apple’s popular AirPods and iPads are now for sale at Amazon and have received much attention. But there are other deals that Apple fans should also look at, not least the large Amazon sales on Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 now costs $ 199 and the 42 mm model is $ 219 cheaper than anywhere else. However, if you prefer the latest and greatest models, you can also buy a 44 mm Apple Watch Series 5 from $ 399!
Apple Watch Series 3
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimming resistant
- Watchos 5
- Aluminum housing
Apple Watch series 5
- GPS
- Always-On Retina view
- 30% larger screen
- Swimproof
- ECG app
- Electric and optical heart sensors
- Built-in compass
- Elevation
- SOS for emergencies
- Fall detection
Image source: PAUL BRAVEN / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
.