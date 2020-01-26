advertisement

For $ 130, Amazon’s Echo Buds real wireless earbuds are a pretty solid deal. They have a better and more comfortable design than $ 159 AirPods, plus they have Alexa! They have never been on sale since they were first released, but that changed on Sunday thanks to a surprise sale. Hurry up and you can buy these hot new earplugs for just $ 89.99. That is a discount of 31%, which is quite large! AirPods are now also for sale, but they are not nearly as cheap as the tops of Amazon today.

Here is more info from the product page:

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver clear, dynamic sound. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed design for in-ear limited background noise.

Handsfree with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play audiobooks, make calls or get directions – just ask.

Access to other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device – press and hold your earbuds.

Long-life battery – Get up to 5 hours of music playback per charge, up to 2 hours with a charging time of 15 minutes and up to 20 hours with the charging cassette.

Adjustable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of earbuds help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.

Ready for training – Sweat resistant with a secure fit that is made to move with you.

Alexa is getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a ride, follow a guided training or order dinner, all hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including the ability to mute the microphones with the Alexa app.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement