If it has something to do with oral care, chances are that today it can be purchased at a discount in the large one-day sale of Amazon on Oral B and Crest products. Starting with the very best deal, the industry-leading Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Bluetooth rechargeable electric toothbrush that normally sells for $ 180 is up to $ 99.94 in five different colors. If you don’t have an electric toothbrush yet, today is definitely the day that you have to fix it. Crest 3D Whitestrips can also be purchased with a large 25% discount, just like Crest Floss and 3D White Diamond mouthwash. These deals are only available until the end of the day on Monday, so hurry up!

Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 rechargeable electric toothbrush with Bluetooth

Position detection to help you know where you were brushed, so you never miss a zone

Multicolor Smarting on an electric toothbrush offers coaching about brushing time

Pressure sensor technology slows brushing speed to protect gums

Rechargeable with 6 cleaning modes so that you can brush according to your needs

Smart Travel toothbrush holder for dual cell phone and brush handle charging

Note: consult the user manual and the troubleshooting guide under product details before use

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Contains 14 glamorous white whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour Express Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip

Glamourous White becomes 25x better white than a leading tooth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks

1-hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there is no time to plan

The advanced sealing technology has no slip grip so you can talk and drink water while whitening your teeth

Safe on enamel with the same whitening ingredient as dentists

Glide Oral-B dental floss

Contains six 43.7 yard packs of oral B-slide with Scope (flavor) floss

Splash of Scope taste for a fresh, fresh feeling

Slips more easily in tight spaces versus normal dental floss

Effectively removes plaque between the teeth and below the gum line

Unique, patented floss is strong and shred-resistant

Crest 3D White Diamond Strong mouthwash

Strengthened while whitening

From the makers of white comics

Strengthens the tooth enamel

Bleaches teeth safely with brushing by removing surface stains

Kills bad breath bacteria

