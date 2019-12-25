advertisement

It’s Christmas Day, but the deals keep coming … intentionally or otherwise! As far as we know, Amazon’s crazy sale that lowers the TP-Link WA855RE WiFi Range Extender to just $ 14.95 is now over. This is the best-selling model on the entire Amazon site, and it is still somehow at its Black Friday price! You can also still get the TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender for $ 21.99, the improved version that is more than twice as fast. But hurry up, because Amazon can relax at any time and end these deals!

TP-Link WA855RE WiFi range extender

Universal compatibility: works with any wireless router, gateway or cable modem with WiFi

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for every type of application such as Retail POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, Echo and more

Two external antennas for improved range versus standard range extenders

Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link has been the number 1 provider of consumer Wi-Fi for 7 consecutive years

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers a 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support

ONLY PRODUCTS SENT AND SOLD BY AMAZON, OR FROM AUTHORIZED SELLERS (request an authorization letter) are eligible for warranty and support

TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender

Increase the range of your WiFi with the RE220, compatible with any router / gateway / access point (2.4 GHz 300 Mbps / 5 GHz 433 Mbps)

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for every type of application, such as POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, echo and more

An upgrade to its predecessor, the RE200. The RE220 offers cloud functionality and remote management, adaptive path selection, chooses the best path between the repeater and the router.

Fast Ethernet (10 / 100M) port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link is the number 1 provider of Wi-Fi for consumers for 7 consecutive years

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers 2 years and free 24/7 technical support

Only products that are sent and sold by or from authorized sellers (request an authorization letter) are eligible for and support

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Image source / Shutterstock

advertisement

advertisement