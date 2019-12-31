advertisement

Christmas is long gone, so this can’t be a Christmas miracle – I guess we’ll just call it a New Year’s miracle! The TP-Link WA855RE WiFi Range Extender is one of the best-selling products that we have covered throughout the month, as it is for sale at an all-time low price of just $ 15. That’s crazy for a model that has the best-selling WiFi extender on the entire Amazon site, but the sale unfortunately ended earlier this week. Did you miss your chance to get one? Well, we have good news: it is somehow for sale again within $ 2 of that always low price! Clip the discount coupon on Amazon and you can buy one for just $ 16.99, which is an incredible value. Or, if you need more speed, you can get the upgraded TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender that is more than twice as fast for $ 24.99!

TP-Link WA855RE WiFi range extender

Universal compatibility: works with any wireless router, gateway or cable modem with WiFi

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for every type of application, such as Retail POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, Echo and more

Two external antennas for improved range versus standard range extenders

Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link is the number 1 supplier of WiFi for consumers for 7 consecutive years

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers a 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support

ONLY PRODUCTS SHIPPED AND SOLD BY AMAZON, OR FROM AUTHORIZED SELLERS (request an authorization letter) are eligible for warranty and support

TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender

Increase the range of your WiFi with the RE220, compatible with any router / gateway / access point (2.4 GHz 300 Mbps / 5 GHz 433 Mbps)

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for any type of application such as POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, echo and more

An upgrade to its predecessor, the RE200. The RE220 offers cloud functionality and remote management, adaptive path selection, chooses the best path between the repeater and the router.

Fast Ethernet (10 / 100M) port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link is the number 1 provider of Wi-Fi for consumers for 7 consecutive years

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers 2 years and free 24/7 technical support

Only products that are sent and sold by or from authorized sellers (request an authorization letter) are eligible for and support

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Image source / Shutterstock

advertisement

advertisement