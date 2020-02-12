advertisement

With more than 22,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, the TP-Link WA855RE WiFi Range Expander probably repaired more WiFi networks than you can even imagine. After all, that figure represents only a small proportion of the number of satisfied customers who use this best-selling extender, because most people do not use ratings and ratings. It costs $ 30 and is worth every penny for anyone who wants to expand their WiFi coverage without buying a new router or a wireless mesh system. Grab one now on Amazon, and you can get it for just $ 15.99. That’s $ 1 of the lowest price ever, and you won’t find a better deal … unless of course you want to upgrade to the newer TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi Range Extender model that is more than twice as fast for just $ 22.99!

TP-Link WA855RE WiFi range extender

Universal compatibility: works with any wireless router, gateway or cable modem with WiFi

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for every type of application, such as Retail POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, Echo and more

Two external antennas for improved range versus standard range extender

Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link is the number 1 supplier of WiFi for consumers for 7 consecutive years

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers a 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support

ONLY PRODUCTS SHIPPED AND SOLD BY AMAZON, OR FROM AUTHORIZED SELLERS (request an authorization letter) are eligible for warranty and support

TP-Link RE220 WiFi range extender

Increase the range of your WiFi with the RE220, compatible with any router / gateway / access point (2.4 GHz 300 Mbps / 5 GHz 433 Mbps)

An upgrade to its predecessor, the RE200. The RE220 offers cloud functionality and external management, adaptive path selection, chooses the best path between the repeater and the router.

Fast Ethernet (10 / 100M) port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection. Connects up to 32 devices (16 devices per band)

