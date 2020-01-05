advertisement

When the TP-Link WA855RE WiFi Range Extender fell to $ 15 during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week, more than 10,000 of our readers benefited from that great deal. It’s the best-selling range extender on Amazon and it works with any wireless router you already have, so who on earth would miss the chance to get one for $ 15?! The only reason not to have one is if you’ve missed that big sale, and if that’s the case, we have great news. Not only is this wildly popular model with more than 19,000 5-star ratings for sale today, it is also the best low price of Black Friday within $ 1!

Here is more info from the product page:

Universal compatibility: works with any wireless router, gateway or cable modem with WiFi

Smart indicator lights ensure optimum placement; Must be installed between the router and the desired area

Easy to install Experience stable connections for any type of application, such as Retail POS, internet, gaming, mobile phone, Alexa, Echo and more

Two external antennas for improved range versus standard range extenders

Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for a fast connection

According to the IDC Q2 2018 report, TP Link has been the number 1 provider of consumer Wi-Fi for 7 consecutive years

Contact us if you encounter problems during or after setting up; TP Link offers a 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support

ONLY PRODUCTS SENT AND SOLD BY AMAZON, OR FROM AUTHORIZED SELLERS (request an authorization letter) are eligible for warranty and support

