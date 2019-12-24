advertisement

Wireless headphones are the most popular product category of the holiday shopping season this year and major brands such as Apple and Bose dominated. If you want solid sound quality and battery life at the lowest possible price, you obviously don’t want to go with Apple or Bose. The best-selling Bluetooth earphones on Amazon this year are the Mpow Flame Bluetooth headphones, which are so much better than you would expect with a few $ 24 earphones. Buy a pair now and you only pay $ 16.99!

Here are the bullets from the product page:

RICHER BASS HD STEREO SOUND: With richer bass and 11 mm dynamic drivers, Mpow Flame offers the perfect HD and bass + sound effect and a better listening experience for more intensive workouts.

IPX7 WATERPROOF PROTECTION: IPX7 waterproof housing and internal nanocoating technology effectively protect the sports earphones against heavy rain or sweat during intensive workouts. Perfect for running, jogging, walking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling and etc.

7-9 HOUR PLAYING TIME: Mpow Flame offers 7-9 hours of superior audio performance / talk time after just 2 hours of charging. With Mpow Flame you can enjoy music for a long time and motivate you to exercise more. (Note: use the included charging cable and these headphones can only be charged via 5V adapters / USB ports.)

HAND-FREE CONVERSATION WITH SOUND INSULATION: With built-in CVC 6.0 noise-canceling microphones, Mpow Flame perfectly isolates ambient noise while talking, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls. And with the Bluetooth dual point connection function you can easily switch between 2 phones.

STABLE AND COMFORTABLE FIT: Mpow Flame is designed for sports with intense movements, with 4 pairs of soft silicone earplugs in different sizes, a pair of memory foam ears and an optional wire clip for different hearing channels.

