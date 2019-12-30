advertisement

There is no doubt that this year’s Amazon deals for the holidays were better than ever before. What you may not realize is that some of the best deals out there are still available for a few days before 2019 ends. Among them, our favorite deal should be the one that delivers your Philips Hue white LED smart light bulbs for only $ 5 each when you buy two bundled with a competitively priced Echo Dot. It’s a great deal, and it won’t last much longer. Or if you want Philips Hue lamps to color instead, you can get them for $ 20 each instead of $ 50 when bundled with a discounted dot.

Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 smart lamps

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd generation) – charcoal and the Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, compatible with Bluetooth and Zigbee

Certified for people – These Philips Hue lamps are certified for people’s devices – No mess, no mess, no stress. No patience needed, it is actually simple.

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Easy to set up – Easily connect these Philips Hue smart lights via Bluetooth with Echo Dot (3rd generation), no hub required. Just switch on your light bulb and say “Alexa, discover devices”.

Connect your Philips Hue smart lights with Alexa for easy voice control. Set your lights to brighten up gradually for your alarm to simulate the sunrise. Just ask: “Alexa, wake me up at 7 am with lights”

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White & Color 2-pack A19 Smart Bulbs

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd generation) – charcoal and the Philips Hue White & Color 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, compatible with Bluetooth and Zigbee

Certified for people – These Philips Hue lamps are certified for people’s devices – No mess, no mess, no stress. No patience needed, it is actually simple.

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Connect your Philips Hue smart lights with Alexa for easy voice control. Set your lights to brighten up gradually for your alarm to simulate the sunrise. Just ask: “Alexa, wake me up at 7 am with lights”

Easy to set up – Easily connect these Philips Hue smart lights via Bluetooth with Echo Dot (3rd generation), no hub required. Just switch on your light bulb and say “Alexa, discover devices”.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

6 choices for simple smart lighting – Get started with smart lighting with Hue Smart lamps and your Echo Dot, which support up to 5 Hue Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible smart lamps. Add the Hue Hub for smart lighting throughout the house (up to 50 light points) and bonus functions.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Philips Hue

advertisement

advertisement