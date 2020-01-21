advertisement

If you have bought batteries from a local drugstore or even at a large supermarket, you have virtually burned money. This is the time to finally correct the rate and save a lot of money, because Amazon now has some great offers for the hugely popular AmazonBasics line of batteries. AmazonBasics AA 1.5 volt alkaline batteries are now on sale for $ 13.99 per 48-pack, or you can lower the price per battery to just $ 0.20 if you buy a 100-pack. Meanwhile, 36-pack AmazonBasics AAA 1.5 Volt alkaline batteries are just $ 9.99, or you can lower the price to just $ 0.21 per 100-pack battery. Last but not least, Amazon Basics 9 Volt Alkaline Batteries 8-packs today are only $ 9.34!

AmazonBasics AA 1.5 volt alkaline batteries

One 100-pack alkaline battery with 1.5 volt AA performance. Great bulk purchase option; save for emergencies or use immediately

10 year leak-free shelf life; airtight and liquid-tight seal locks the power until needed thanks to the improved design, including double shrinkage, a new zinc composition and anti-corrosion components

Provides the amount of power required for a specific device; ideal for game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, clocks and more

Ships in certified frustration-free packaging; supported by an Amazon Basics 1 year limited warranty

Note: these batteries are NOT rechargeable. For reusable options, view the AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries

Copy / paste this link in your browser for more information about recycling single-use batteries: call2recycle.org/what-can-i-recycle

AmazonBasics AAA alkaline batteries of 1.5 volts

One 100-pack AAA alkaline batteries of 1.5 volts, ideal for various devices, including game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras and clocks

10 year leak-free shelf life; airtight and liquid-tight seal locks the power until needed thanks to the improved design, including double shrinkage, a new zinc composition and anti-corrosion components

Provides the amount of power required for a specific device; ideal for game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, clocks and more

Ships in certified frustration-free packaging; supported by an Amazon Basics 1 year limited warranty

Note: these batteries are NOT rechargeable. For reusable options, view the AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries

Copy / paste this link in your browser for more information about recycling single-use batteries: call2recycle.org/what-can-i-recycle

AmazonBasics 9 volt daily alkaline batteries

One 8-pack 9-volt alkaline battery for reliable performance on a wide range of devices

Ideal for household items such as garage door openers, smoke detectors, radios, toys and more

Improved design offers a leak-free shelf life of 5 years; save for emergencies or use immediately

Ships in certified frustration-free packaging; supported by an Amazon Basics 1 year limited warranty

Note: these batteries are NOT rechargeable. For reusable options, view the AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries

The same product, new look! The appearance of the batteries that you receive may vary.

Copy / paste this link in your browser for more information about recycling single-use batteries: call2recycle.org/what-can-i-recycle

