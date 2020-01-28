advertisement

Is it time to refill your pantry with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, Clorox wipes, paper towels and more? Even if you are in stock now, you still have to take advantage of the great sales that are now running at the best online retailer in the country. Go to the Amazon promotion page and buy a combination of eligible household products that add up to $ 40 or more, and Amazon will cut off $ 10 from your total! There are 132 different products that qualify for this deal, so you can earn $ 40 in no time. Of course you have to buy all these things, so why not save some money?

These are the terms and conditions of the deal page on Amazon:

Offer applies only to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (search for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by external sellers or other Amazon entities are not eligible for this offer, even as “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

Offer does not apply to digital content.

Offer good while supplies last.

Shipping costs and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.

Items must be purchased in one order and sent to the same address at the same speed.

Amazon reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time.

Offer is not transferable and may not be resold.

Discount discount is evenly distributed across all promotional items in your order.

If any of the products or content related to this offer is returned, your refund will be equal to the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to the applicable refund policy.

If you violate one of these conditions, the offer is invalid.

Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) cannot be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

