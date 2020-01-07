advertisement

When it comes to cast-iron cookware, there is Cuisinart and everything else. However, the different Cuisinart iron pots and pans are quite pricey, which is precisely why you should now take advantage of the great one-day Gold Box sale on Amazon. Grab the $ 130 Cuisinart 7-Quart oval casserole in one of the two colors for just $ 69.99, and you can also get the $ 129 Cuisinart 12-inch chicken fryer in one of the same two colors for $ 69.99. You have until the end of the day to start the action, so hurry up!

Cuisinart Oval Casserole

Cast-iron construction ensures superior heat retention and even heat distribution

The exterior of porcelain enamel provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors that match any kitchen design; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

The inside of porcelain enamel is ideal for cooking, the surface gives no taste or absorbs odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass / ceramic, gas and electric hobs

Safe for oven and broilers

7-Qt. capacity

Dishwasher safe for easy maintenance and clean up

Cuisinart Chicken Fryer

Cast-iron construction ensures superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamelled exterior offers durability, creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorbs odors

Very versatile and suitable for different cooking methods: safe for the stove, oven and broilers

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen decor: perfect for serving and entertaining

Dishwasher safe for easy maintenance and clean up

Porcelain enamelled exterior offers durability, creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorbs odors

