There are so many different devices that use microSD cards and SD cards for storage, and you certainly have a number. Today it is time to increase the small cards that you are using now, because Amazon offers the best prices that we have seen in months on leading SanDisk microSD cards of all sizes. Prices start at just $ 5.79 for a 16 GB card, but why worry if you can get the most popular size – the SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC UHS-I card – for just $ 18, 71?! The 200 GB card is the second most popular size and currently costs just $ 26.99. Go to Amazon to see all the different deals available today.

Here is some information from the product page:

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds up to 100MB / s (based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Nominal A1 for faster app performance (results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS speed class U1 and speed class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920 × 1080) video support may vary depending on host device, file characteristics and other factors.)

Shockproof, temperature resistant, waterproof and X-ray resistant (card only)

10 year limited factory warranty

