Three months after Amazon’s founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, announced his signing of “The Climate Pledge” – which is a promise to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement a decade earlier – the company criticizes internal criticism of its climate-related practices. More specifically, Amazon has reportedly threatened to dismiss employees in The Washington Post (the newspaper of Bezos) if they continue to speak out against the company by saying that the policy contributes to climate change and is damaging the planet.

This news was of course reported by The Washington Post, which noted that Amazon sent these warnings to at least two employees about what the company said were violations of Amazon’s external communications policy.

Amazon’s warning to the two employees – Jamie Kowalski, an Amazon software developer, and Maren Costa, a user experience designer – noted that additional violations “could lead to formal corrective action, up to and including termination of your employment with Amazon ” Per The Post, Amazon lawyer Eric Sjoding Costa encouraged an email from November 22 to review the company’s external communications policy “whenever you want to consider discussing Amazon’s business in a public forum.”

All of this led to the contribution of both employees to an October WaPo article, a month after Amazon’s “Climate Promise” – an article in which an organization called “Amazon climate justice workers” attacked the company for using fossil fuels by the technology, among other things. “Amazon,” reads a group statement attributed to Kowalski and Costa, “wants to make a profit in companies that directly contribute to climate disasters.”

In response to this new state of affairs, an Amazon spokesperson told one news channel that the company’s external employee communication policy is similar to that of other large companies. Also, the company’s HR department tracks violations of this policy when they occur – and the HR department has met Costa accordingly before she received the November letter with the warning.

“It was scary to be called into a meeting like this and then to receive an e-mail saying that if I kept talking, I could be fired,” she told the Post.

Image source: MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

