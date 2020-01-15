advertisement

The director and screenwriter Steve McQueen has signed an overall contract with Amazon Studios.

The news was announced by Jen Salke, director of Amazon Studios, on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

As part of the deal, Amazon brought the “Last Days” television project into development. McQueen, director of “12 Years a Slave” and not to be confused with “The Great Escape” actor, has a drama “Small Ax” which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the US later this year. “Small Ax” plays John Boyega and Letitia Wright and is a production by Turbine Studios and Lammas Park for BBC One with Amazon as a co-producer in the USA.

advertisement

Also read: ‘Jack Reacher’ TV series on behalf of Amazon Studios

“I am excited about this new company and the partnership with Amazon. The idea of ​​having a partner who supports and facilitates risks and changes is more than exciting,” said McQueen.

“Steve McQueen’s award-winning talents seem endless, with his unique ability to create stories that provoke, enlighten and entertain,” said Salke. “With the compelling last days that are already in development, we are excited to see what McQueen can do for our global Amazon Prime Video customers.”

Last Days is known as a “gripping science fiction thriller” in which the world’s governments have secretly drawn up a controversial plan to selectively colonize Mars after Earth’s death and the rise of AI. The series will follow a woman’s journey to find out where she came from, taking the risk of losing everything she knows. “

Hollywood’s Notable 2020 Deaths (Photos)



David Stern, The former long-time commissioner of the NBA died on January 1st after a brain hemorrhage, as the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. He was 77 years old.

Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle, an up-and-coming film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died at his Beverly Hills home on January 6, according to People Magazine. He was 27 years old.



Silvio Horta Silvio Horta, creator of the ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty”, was found dead on January 7th in a motel room in Miami. He was 45 years old.

Neil Peart The drummer and songwriter of the Canadian progressive rock band Rush from the 70s and 80s died on January 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

Harry groves Harry Hains, an actor and producer who has appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel, The OA, Sneaky Pete, and The Surface, died on January 7th. He was 27 years old.

Buck Henry The actor, screenwriter, and director who worked on Get Smart co-wrote The Graduate and co-directed the 1978 Warren Beatty hit Heaven Can Wait. He died in Los Angeles on January 8th. He was 89 years old.

Edd Byrnes The actor who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also appeared in the series “77 Sunset Strip” as a teen idol “Kookie” died on January 8th. He was 87 years old.

Ivan Passer Ivan Passer, a pioneer of the Czech New Wave, who often collaborates with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way”, died on January 9th. He was 86 years old.

Stan Kirch Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series” from the 90s, died on January 11th. He was 51 years old.

Previous slide

Next slide

A look at the stars in film, television, music, sports and media that we lost this year

advertisement