advertisement

Amazon has signed a major television contract with Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke announced on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Pitt and Partners will be among the executive producers of Brian Watkins’ upcoming series “Outer Range”. The thriller is about a rancher fighting for his country and family and discovering an unfathomable secret on the edge of the Wyoming wilderness.

Plan B is currently producing the Amazon adaptation of the Colson Whitehead novel “Underground Railroad”, which will be premiered later this year. The company also works with Amazon and Legendary Television to develop Paper Girls, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel.

advertisement

Also read: Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna sign first look deal on Amazon

On the film side, Plan B last concluded a three-year contract with Annapurna Pictures in 2017.

“Amazon has become a home to such ambitious talents in our industry that bring innovative storytelling and intellectual property to increasingly exciting, global locations,” said Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Plan B Entertainment’s two presidents. “We loved working with Jen and the Amazon Studios team and can’t wait to continue.”

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Brad, Jeremy and Dede and the Plan B team. Her incredible eye for groundbreaking creative material and her success story speak for themselves, ”said Salke. “We’re already working on exciting series like The Underground Railroad and the new Drama Outer Range, and we’re looking forward to seeing the new projects we can create for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starred in Russo Brothers’ Amazon series Citadel

The new development contract between Amazon and Plan B was announced as one of several on Tuesday. The company also announced that it had signed a first contract with actors Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal through their Mexico-based production company La Corriente del Golfo, as well as an overall contract with Widows director Steve McQueen.

22 actors who are digital ages from Brad Pitt to Robert De Niro (photos)

Digital de-aging – the process of making an actor look decades younger (or sometimes older) on the screen by digitally smoothing wrinkles and tightening jaw lines – is currently the latest craze in the CGI world. Why should one hope that a young actor who has not yet been tested like Samuel L. Jackson can convince if we have the right thing here? Imagine taking a picture for a magazine, but do it now for every scene in a film. It’s not a complicated process, and the technology hasn’t evolved dramatically since it was first launched in 2006. However, VFX artists are so advanced that filmmakers can make entire films with an older actor, not just a few scenes. Here are just a few actors who got under the digital knife.

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen – “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) The first major instance of digital aging was the 2006 superhero film “X-Men: The Last Stand”. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen appear in the flashback as their characters Charles Xavier and Magneto when they try to be a young Jean Gray to recruit. Greg and Colin Strause, formerly of VFX company Lola Visual Effects, used what the team called “digital skin grafting” to make the actors look younger by removing the actors’ wrinkles. Although this early example is a little plastic, it was enough to start an ethical discussion about what visual touch-ups could be made to actors and whether anyone should do so. 20th Century Fox

Brad Pitt – “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button” (2008) To convincingly tell the story of a man who was the reverse age, “Benjamin Button” director David Fincher turned to a system called Contour, which was developed by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Perlman. Contour was first used in video games to capture the performances and gestures of human actors and apply them to virtual characters, even to transfer a person’s face to that of another human actor. So when Pitt appears older, his face was digitally inserted into the figure. The younger version of Pitt from the 90s is traditionally digitally manipulated. Paramount Pictures

Arnold Schwarzenegger – “Terminator Salvation” (2009) Arnold Schwarzenegger is actually not in “Terminator Salvation”, although his face is. For “Salvation”, which came out during Schwarzenegger’s term as governor of California, the visual effects team used an old plaster cast that was used on the original “Terminator” film and digitally placed it on a body double. However, Schwarzenegger would repeat his role in 2015 for “Terminator Genisys” and fight a younger version of himself. This process also required a body double and the plaster cast as a digital scanner tracked Schwarzenegger’s facial movements as he read his lines. Paramount Pictures

Jeff Bridges – “Tron: Legacy” (2010) If the early iterations of aging technology made characters look like video game avatars, that was the point for “Tron: Legacy” in which Jeff Bridges plays both his older self and his younger avatar in the video game “Tron”. The Digital Domain team worked for two years to find the right look for the film and used sophisticated face detection technology to properly scan Bridge’s face. But the core process of aging would be the same as in the years to come when Bridges would read his lines and mimic a body double in his lines and gestures. A double is used to replicate the light and shadow of a particular moment and to give the artists a model to work on. The main actor’s face is meticulously grafted onto the body of the double. Disney

Sylvester Stallone – “Grudge Match” (2013) Sylvester Stallone appears very briefly as a “Rocky” -era version of herself in a flashback scene in the comedy “Grudge Match”, in which an older Stallone plays in the ring against his old rival, played by Robert De Niro becomes. Warner Bros.

Orlando Bloom – “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (2013) Elves aren’t supposed to age, but Orlando Bloom has been doing it for the past decade since the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. So Bloom had to be digitally aged to resemble his younger self for the short cameo in the “Hobbit” prequel. New Line Cinema

Michael Douglas – “Ant-Man” (2015) Marvel’s first entry into digital aging technology was officially “Ant-Man” when Michael Douglas appeared as a young Hank Pym. But the Lola VFX team actually tinkered with the same technique in “Captain America: The First Avenger”. When they caught the “Skinny Steve” look, they experimented with a body double that mimicked Chris Evans’ performance and then looked Evans in the face. The technique worked so well with “Ant-Man” in Douglas’s aging that Marvel kept using it in subsequent films. Disney

Paul Reubens – “Pee Wee’s Big Holiday” (2016) Just before Paul Reubens was aged to make it look like Pee-wee Herman had never aged, Mashable reported in a protracted study of how extensive the digital touch-ups were in Hollywood and A-Listeners secretly did the virtual work in a way that nobody would recognize on the screen. Netflix

Robert Downey Jr. – “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) With “Captain America: Civil War” Marvel and Lola developed their aging technique so that Robert Downey Jr. looked like 1987 and “Less Than Zero”. You can see Tony Stark turning his head and interacting with other actors in a way that hadn’t been done before and required a lot more attention to detail. Disney

Jennifer Connelly – “American Pastoral” (2016) Lola VFX supervisor Trent Claus told TheWrap that Jennifer Connelly was about 25 years older than she did in the 1991 movie “The Rocketeer” for Ewan McGregor’s directorial debut on “American Pastoral”. Instead of smoothing wrinkles or pores as usual, designers gave Connelly a more youthful look by working more on the bulk and proportions of her face to make cheeks, chin and chin appear fuller and rounder, and even add a virtual baby fat ” just below the surface. Lions gate

Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) Here the ethics of aging is becoming increasingly sensitive. “Rogue One” resurrected actor Peter Cushing for the prequel “Star Wars,” and Carrie Fisher, whose younger character can be seen at the very end of the film, died a few weeks after the film was released. Industrial Light and Magic used actor Guy Henry to stand up for Cushing and mimic his speech pattern from “A New Hope”, and they later pushed critics back, with visual effects manager John Knoll saying, “We didn’t do anything that I did I think Peter Cushing would have objected. “ Disney

Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” (2017) Marvel has done aging so many times that it’s easy to overlook how much work was actually done to make Kurt Russell and all of his lush, youthful hair look just right in the second Guardians film. If you ask Russell, he’ll tell you that they didn’t have to work too much. Disney

Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Don’t Tell Stories” (2017) Another body double was used as a reference point for Johnny Depp’s “Gilbert Grape” era image as a young Jack Sparrow, but the performance is all Depp. Disney

Colin Firth – “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017) Both Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges starred in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, and when they realized that they were both digitally aged in the past, they admitted that they weren’t fans of their on-screen counterparts. Bridges said he looked like a “crazy version of Bill Maher,” and Firth said even his wife didn’t recognize his younger self. “I mean, there is a lot of evidence, photographic evidence to compare, but it didn’t remind me of my young self,” Firth told ScreenRant. 20th Century Fox

Michelle Pfeiffer – “Ant Man and the Wasp” (2018) Like her husband Michael Douglas, who was seen on the screen in front of her, Michelle Pfeiffer was about 30 to 35 years old, to look like she was doing films like “The Witches of Eastwick” and “Ladyhawke” in the 80s “would have served as references, Lola VFX supervisor Trent Claus told TheWrap. Disney

Samuel L. Jackson – “Captain Marvel” (2019) De-Aging took a giant step forward in “Captain Marvel” and switched to Samuel L. Jackson’s De-Aging for just a handful of scenes for the duration of the entire film from De-Aging. The effect has never been better or more credible, although the technology has remained relatively the same. The difference, however, is that for the first time, the Lola VFX team was able to create a young Nick Fury without the help of a double body, which halved the shooting time. The artists meticulously compared Jackson to what he looked like in his mid-90s films to see exactly how skin hung from his face or how light would hit his cheeks. Disney

Stan Lee – “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) What his last appearance before his death would bring Marvel Stan Lee back to his 70s for a touching time travel scene in “Avengers: Endgame”. His was one of nearly 200 shots that subtly apply the aging technique throughout the film. Disney

Will Smith – “Gemini Man” (2019) Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital, along with Ang Lee, brought two Will Smiths to the screen. And in contrast to the frequently used photoshopping technique, the young Will Smith is a completely digital creation that comes closer to Gollum or Caesar from the films “Planet of the Apes” than just a body double. Paramount Pictures

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino – “The Irishman” (2019) Martin Scorsese’s large-scale gangster saga about the man who claims to have killed Jimmy Hoffa depended on his huge visual effects budget to show Scorsese’s longtime collaborator Robert De Niro not only at a younger age but in four different stages of life, young and old. They also succeeded “without helmets or tennis balls” on their faces. It turned out that De Niro had the same grumpy expression on his face as a young man. Netflix

Previous slide

Next slide

Will Smith is the latest actor to have a close look at Gemini Man in the science fiction series.

Digital de-aging – the process of making an actor look decades younger (or sometimes older) on the screen by digitally smoothing wrinkles and tightening jaw lines – is currently the latest craze in the CGI world. Why should one hope that a young actor who has not yet been tested like Samuel L. Jackson can convince if we have the right thing here? Imagine taking a picture for a magazine, but do it now for every scene in a film. It’s not a complicated process, and the technology hasn’t evolved dramatically since it was first launched in 2006. However, VFX artists are so advanced that filmmakers can make entire films with an older actor, not just a few scenes. Here are just a few actors who got under the digital knife.

advertisement