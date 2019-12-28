advertisement

By Christina Carrega

Amazon and Ring were slapped on Thursday with a $ 5 million class action lawsuit alleging that their camera systems were vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Earlier this month, at least four families in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas reported that their ring camera systems had been compromised. In these cases, customers said hackers tortured them with racial insults, encouraged children to conduct destructive behavior, and demanded a ransom in Bitcoin.

But John Baker Orange, the main plaintiff of the lawsuit, accuses “thousands of suspected class members” around the world.

Orange, from Alabama bought the ring outdoor camera in July for $ 249 to provide additional security for his wife and three young children, ages 7 to 10. While the kids were playing basketball, an unknown voice penetrated their game through the camera’s two-way speaker and encouraged them to get closer to the camera, according to the lawsuit.

With regard to the multi-million dollar lawsuit, California Ring LLC. ABC News told Friday that it was not a legal matter.

Ring was launched in 2015 and expanded to include cameras for indoor and outdoor use with video and bidirectional audio communication. The security product is “affordable, easy to install, easy to use” and designed to operate over the customer’s Wi-Fi network. According to the lawsuit, there are partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the country.

Amazon acquired Ring in February 2018 for $ 1 billion.

“Our mission to reduce neighborhood crime has been at the heart of everything we do at Ring,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s CEO and chief inventor, in a statement after the acquisition was completed in April 2018.

According to reports of hacking incidents, Ring blamed his customers for using previously compromised, weak passwords.

“Ring has violated this basic obligation by not ensuring that its Wi-Fi enabled cameras are protected from cyberattacks,” the lawsuit filed in the Central District of California on Thursday. “In particular, Ring users only had to enter a basic password and didn’t offer or force two-factor authentication.”

When Amazon reached for comments, ABC News referred it to Ring, who said it didn’t comment on any legal issues.

The lawsuit also alleges that the “lax security” of the ring has become the subject of a podcast in which hackers host live events “terrorizing inmates for entertainment.”

Ring defended the safety of its products without commenting on a specific incident.

“Ring has had no data breach. Our security team investigated these incidents and we have no evidence of intrusion or tampering with Ring’s systems or network, ”the company said in a statement on Friday. “It’s not uncommon for bad actors to collect data from other companies’ data breaches and create lists like this so other bad actors can try to gain access to other services.”

Ring announced that customers whose accounts have been exposed have been notified and their passwords have been reset. To ensure the security of its products, customers should enable two-factor authentication and change their passwords.

The lawsuit claims damages of $ 5 million for negligence, privacy violation, tacit marketability violation, tacit contract violation, unjust enrichment, and unfair competition fees.

