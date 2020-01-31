advertisement

By Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Do you need more evidence that Amazon is big? It came this week.

Amazon’s workforce in the U.S. has 500,000 employees for the first time, 43% more than a year ago and more than three times the previous year, the company said on Friday. Last year, 150,000 people were hired, more than Apple’s entire workforce. It employs around 20,000 people in the Inland Empire in more than 14 distribution centers.

When Thursday’s quarterly performance was released, Amazon announced that 150 million people had paid to join the Prime Service, which offers fast shipping and other perks. On Friday, even though the Dow fell 600 points, Amazon stocks rose $ 2,000 each and doubled the price in about two years. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, saw his wealth increase $ 7.9 billion on Friday to $ 124.2 billion.

Amazon’s growth goes hand in hand with closer scrutiny. Some democratic presidential candidates want to dissolve it. Others want it to pay more taxes. It’s a regular target for President Donald Trump to tweet similar complaints while fighting with Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. Amazon has said that it should not be dissolved and that it pays all of the taxes it owes.

Being under the microscope has not slowed his phenomenal growth. Sales rose during the holiday season. Other business areas, including cloud computing and advertising, also grew despite increasing competition from other large technology companies.

Benchmark analysts said the results were “not a subtle reminder that Amazon is still king”.

After withdrawing from a proposed new headquarters in New York City due to local opposition, the company has hired new employees across the country, including New York City. Amazon said it had 30,000 workers in engineering offices outside of its Seattle home in cities like Chicago, Denver, and Austin, Texas. This group of workers has grown 50% in the past year and a half, Amazon said.

Staff in its warehouses and delivery centers, where orders are packed and shipped, has also increased.

Amazon had 798,000 employees worldwide at the end of last year. Only one American company beats Amazon in terms of employee numbers: retail competitor Walmart, which has 1.5 million employees in the United States and more than 2 million worldwide.

However, it took Walmart 35 years to build a workforce similar to Amazon. Amazon reached the milestone in 24 years, more than a decade earlier.

