advertisement

With the new year ahead, Amazon will open the door one last time in 2019 with a number of cut-throat daily deals you don’t want to miss. Highlights from Monday’s roundup include a huge Amazon price error that drops Anker’s great AirPods rivals with graphene drivers from $ 80 to $ 29.99 instead of $ 49.99, Alexa and Google have Wi-Fi smart plugs with additional USB ports enabled for just $ 7.17 each with coupon code LDWIS2EA, a top rated Instant Pot cookbook with 800 recipes for just $ 2.99, $ 55 off the popular Joule sous vide, another sous vide cooker without Wi-Fi Fi for just $ 70.39, the improved faster version of Amazon’s best-selling WiFi range extender for $ 24.99, a single cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone for $ 10.95, half a crazy camera that can go anywhere with coupon code IC1XOF50, the Echo Dot for cars for only $ 14.40, Bose earbuds for $ 99 and a Bose portable speaker for $ 69, and deep end-of-year discounts on popular, best-selling video games for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One . View all that and more below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Paul Sakuma / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

advertisement