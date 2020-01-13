advertisement

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – A family in New Jersey said they received used diapers from Amazon delivery.

Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered with what appeared to be feces when she opened her Amazon packaging, WPIX-TV reported.

Sales said she buys diapers for her two daughters every month from the online store giant’s Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted price. Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to the Amazon website.

Sales immediately began to disinfect her nursery and wiped her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The Jersey City woman said she has feared for her daughter’s health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a weakened immune system.

The family said the substance on the diapers appears to be fecal matter, but they have not officially tested it.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company had worked with the family to resolve the problem.

“We are working hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this has not lived up to our high standards,” said the spokesperson.

