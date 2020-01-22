advertisement

When you think of the music streaming wars, you think of two big names: Spotify and Apple, in that order. And for good reason – between them, the two companies have nearly 175 million paid subscribers. Only Spotify, if you include users who benefit from the free ad-supported layer of the company, has more than 248 million monthly active users.

However, there is a third streaming service that is slowly but surely picking up steam. In a somewhat surprising revelation, Amazon today revealed that Amazon Music now has more than 55 million users, a figure that includes users at the free level of service.

Amazon’s blog post reads in part:

Amazon Music kicks in 2020 by revealing that the streaming service has reached more than 55 million customers worldwide, with subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited that grew by more than 50% last year alone. This announcement comes after a year of incredible growth around the world: Amazon Music has grown almost 50% year after year in the US, UK, Germany and Japan and has more than doubled in our newer countries such as France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

“Amazon doesn’t talk much about numbers,” Amazon Music chief Steve Boom told the Financial Times. “We thought reaching this scale level was something to talk about.”

Given that the figure of Amazon’s 55 million free layer contains, a direct comparison with Apple Music is not entirely fair. Remember that Apple Music is a service that only applies to subscriptions, meaning that Amazon probably still has a long way to go before the approximately 60 million subscriptions that Apple Music had last June agreed. Yet the growth is impressive.

It is certainly interesting to see how Amazon is progressing in the music streaming space. Undoubtedly, Amazon Music has been able to grow rapidly thanks to the affordable $ 7.99 price point for Prime subscribers.

In addition, Amazon offers a range of subscription options that can only serve to increase the general interest in the service.

If you are not familiar, below are the streaming plans that Amazon offers:

From just $ 12.99 / month, customers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan can stream the highest quality audio on Amazon Music HD and hear their favorite music as the artist intended.

Prime members have access to two million songs at no extra cost to their membership and can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for just $ 7.99 / month or $ 79 / year.

With the Single device subscription, customers can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $ 3.99 / month to access more than 50 million songs on their Fire TV or Echo device.

The family plan gives six family members access to Amazon Music Unlimited for $ 14.99 / month, or $ 149 / year for Prime members.

And customers who do not yet have a Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited can listen for free to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and thousands of stations on their favorite devices.

The options may be a bit complicated, but at the end of today the growth of Amazon Music speaks for itself.

Image source: Amazon

