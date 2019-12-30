advertisement

Anyone who missed out on all major iPad sales during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week is lucky because Amazon has one final big blow before the year is over. All of Apple’s most popular iPad models get a discount, with prices starting at just $ 279.99 for the new 10.2-inch Apple iPad. You will also find discounts on the picks, the newest 11-inch iPad Pro from Apple and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both with advanced specifications and new screens with thinner edges. However, these deals all end quickly, so start the promotion as long as you can. Make sure you also click around, because there are a lot of different storage formats for sale.

New Apple iPad (10.2 inch, wifi, 32 GB)

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, WiFi, 256 GB)

11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with promotion, real tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC wifi and gigabit-class LTE mobile data

Battery life up to 10 hours

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, WiFi, 256 GB)

12.9-inch Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Wright Studio / Shutterstock

advertisement

advertisement