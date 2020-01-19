advertisement

Talk about a pleasant surprise! Someone at Amazon feels particularly generous today because he or she just came out of nowhere and has cut Roomba’s three most popular robot vacuum cleaners into some of the best prices we’ve seen. The best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner is even back at the Black Friday price of $ 199.99, which is completely unheard of, apart from big sales such as Black Friday and Prime Day. You can upgrade to the newer Roomba E5 for $ 279.99 instead of $ 380, and the insanely popular Roomba 960 from $ 650 today is only $ 399.99. It is not possible that these deals last long, so hurry up or you will miss it.

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner

3 Stage Cleaning system removes dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpet, lifts it up and sucks it up

Dual Multi Surface brushes work together to collect dust, dirt and large debris; The Auto Adjust cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors

Patented dirt detection sensors warn Roomba to work harder in concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic areas in your home

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors

Edge Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to wipe dirt away from edges and corners

Connect and schedule anywhere; Use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to arrange cleanup; Use the iRobot HOME app to plan and monitor cleaning sessions

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged

Roomba Essentials Wi-Fi connected, smart navigation, Auto Adjust cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

Contents of the box: 1 Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner with WiFi connectivity, 1 home base charging station, 1 North American line cord, extra filter, user manual, documentation package

iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from unauthorized resellers on Amazon, and does not cover claims, offers any service, or offers replacements for products purchased from these sellers

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot vacuum cleaner

Power Lifting Suction delivers 5x the air force for improved pick-up performance; (In comparison with Roomba 600 series)

Ideal for houses with pets; Premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt and hair of pets you see and the allergens and dust you don’t see; Simply wash away any dirt or debris in the washable container

Unique double rubber brushes with multiple surfaces fit and bend to maintain constant contact with carpets and hard floors

Full range of sensors navigates intelligently through the robot under and around objects and under furniture to thoroughly clean your floors

High efficiency filter retains 99 percent of cat and dog allergens

Customize and determine how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant

Operates up to 90 minutes before it is automatically connected and charged

With Roomba Essentials: Wi-Fi connected, smart navigation, patented dirt detection technology, edge sweeping brush, automatically adjustable cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

Contents of the box: 1 Roomba e5 robot vacuum cleaner, 1 charging station for home base, 1 North American line cord, user manual, documentation package

iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from unauthorized resellers on Amazon, and does not cover claims, offers any service, or offers replacements for products purchased from these sellers

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5x the air force for improved pick-up performance. (In comparison with Roomba 600 series)

Intelligent cards and cleans a whole level of your house. Patented iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively records thousands of precise measurements per millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for houses with pets. Premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt and hair of pets you see and the allergens and dust you don’t see.

Unique double rubber brushes with multiple surfaces adapt and bend to maintain constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

High efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles of just 10 microns.

Automatically recharges when needed and then continues cleaning – until the job is completed.

Customize and determine how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

With Roomba Essentials Wi-Fi connection, smart navigation, patented dirt detection technology, edge sweeping brush, automatically adjustable cleaning head, works on carpets and hard floors

Contents of the box: 1 Roomba 960 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner, 1 home base charging station, 1 North American line cord, 1 extra AeroForce highly efficient filter, 1 extra side brush, 1 dual mode virtual wall barrier (including 2 AA batteries), User manual, documentation package

iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from unauthorized resellers, and does not cover claims, offers any service or offers replacements for products purchased from these sellers.

