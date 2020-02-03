advertisement

In today’s world, where influencers define trends and make more money by posting a 15-second video than most of whom a full-time job can ever dream of, society seems to be constantly organized in cliques and exclusive clubs.

It used to be that clubs were something to make fun of. They were seen as a child’s novelty that most of us would grow out of as we approach adulthood. But the times have changed. If you want to take part in a fitness challenge, you must join a club. Then there are the clubs you need to be a part of to join only one club, and the list goes on. Clubs are obviously big business. And when it comes to business, no club is as lucrative as the trillion-dollar club.

Apple did it not too long ago, and then there was Google, which also became a member of the four-point club. But a giant that has only undercut membership three times is Amazon, and that’s exactly what they did over the weekend.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, the company’s shares rose 7.4 percent on Friday. “This reflects the company’s transformation from a known nonprofit boom to a cash-generating giant.” The increase in Amazon was largely the result of the fourth quarter report, which showed that the company was the competition in the vacation season Retail had outperformed. Together with the fact that they had managed to win a wave of new customers for Prime Service, sales and profit estimates were not only met, but also significantly exceeded.

Despite the news, Amazon’s celebration was short-lived as the company was unable to maintain its end-of-day rating. The brief pause ended after the company closed with a total of $ 999.96 billion. Yes, the company only dropped 8 cents.

Amazon fared similarly in 2016, when the company made a profit of over $ 1 billion but didn’t stay long in the club. However, this is not the worst news for Amazon. The earnings suggest that the company continues to dominate the world of technology and sales. With an annual profit of $ 11.59 billion, that’s 15 percent more than in 2018. Perhaps the Wall Street Journal put it best when it suggested, “The company is ready to cross that [trillion $] threshold and together there to stay with other huge technology companies. ”

It is only a matter of time before your club membership takes over.

