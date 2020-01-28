advertisement

January 28, 2020 Jake Richardson

Some of the largest companies in America have joined the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance, an organization founded by the non-profit Ceres to support greater acceptance of commercial EVs. DHL, Amazon, AT&T, Clif Bar, Consumers Energy, Direct Energy, Genentech, IKEA North America, LeasePlan, Lime and Siemens are Alliance members.

There are more than a million EVs in the US and most are used for personal transportation. Company fleets can be huge – Amazon reportedly would, for example, order 100,000 electric vans from Rivian. Increasing the acceptance of corporate EVs is an important part of supporting sustainable transport. Replacing light, medium and heavy gas vehicles with electric vehicles is an excellent way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollution. Sue Reid, Vice President Climate & Energy of Ceres, answered some questions for CleanTechnica about the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance.

Why did Ceres form the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance?

Transport is the sector with the largest emissions in the US when it comes to greenhouse gases. If we want to tackle the climate crisis as we should, we must fundamentally transform transportation – and that means switching to electric vehicles. Companies manage a significant proportion of road vehicles in the US and are highly visible leaders, meaning they are well positioned to lead the transition – reducing emissions and taking advantage of the numerous benefits of EVs such as lower fuel and maintenance costs .

Many large companies want to go electric, and some have made big commitments to do that. However, the market does not yet make all EV models available that companies need. With this new effort, we want to exploit the collective demand of EVs in vehicle classes and models, realize economies of scale and accelerate the maturation of the EV market in light, medium and heavy vehicles.

That is where the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance comes in handy. We have established the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance to help accelerate the growth of the electric vehicle market and bring companies together to signal the overall demand for car manufacturers, to advocate transport policies that allow EV approval, and to To provide a platform for companies with fleets to share best practices on vehicle and fleet electrification.

What are some of the most important goals of the Alliance?

The primary goal is to encourage the production of new and larger volumes of different EV models, to grow the EV market and to improve economies of scale, and to speed up the adoption of electric vehicle support policies. We are also focused on promoting peer-to-peer learning with regard to industry best practices.

How will the company members benefit from this?

Members of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance have access to a collaborative community of fleet managers and sustainability experts who are interested in or actively working to electrify their company fleet. They will learn from each other through regular Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance meetings and have access to important resources and expertise at Ceres and through our partners. Above all, they will gain significant benefits by further catalysing the growth of the electric vehicle market – allowing them to electrify their vehicle fleets more quickly and seamlessly and position themselves for resilience and success in a world with CO2 constraints.

How can the Alliance work with national and federal policy makers to bring more EVs to market?

As we do through our Ceres Policy Network (BICEP), the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance will work to mobilize the advocacy of electric vehicle companies. We provide companies with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively collaborate with national and federal policy makers on clean transportation policies that are important to them and that we know are essential for creating a clean, smart and fair transportation system.

Some important policy priorities that members of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance can choose to pursue together are:

The transport and climate initiative, currently being discussed in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Policy at state level to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road and to expand the charging infrastructure.

State-approved ACC standards (Clean Clean Car), including the ZEV program (Zero Emission Vehicle) and the LEV standard (Low Emission Vehicle).

Expansion and extension of the federal EV tax credit.

What are some of the economic benefits that companies can enjoy by switching their fleets from gas vehicles to electric vehicles?

EVs offer significant benefits to companies – including reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), robust cost savings on fuel and maintenance, freedom of dependence on volatile oil and gas prices, improved passenger safety, improved company reputation and improved recruitment and retention of staff.

